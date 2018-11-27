View 6 pics | Back to story

Melania Trump turns the White House into a winter wonderland forest (with red trees)

...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that goes for the White House too! On Monday, First Lady, Melania Trump, took to Instagram to share the inside of the White House decked out in festive Christmas decor. Twinkling lights, Christmas Trees, and more have taken over the inside as the First Family celebrates their second Christmas in the White House. This year’s theme is American Treasures, which honors America’s heritage. “This is a joyous time of year when we decorate the White House for the Christmas Season,” said the First Lady. “Our theme honors the heart and spirit of the American people. Thank you to the many volunteers and staff who worked hard to decorate the halls of the People’s House in Christmas cheer. On behalf of my family, we wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” Scroll through and get ready to get deeper into the holiday spirit. We sure did!

 

More than 20,000 feet of lights and 12,000 bows were put up for the White House turned holiday wonderland. 

Photo: Instagram/@flotus

Be Best Ornaments
© Getty Images

Be Best Ornaments

So much red in this year's decorations! The First Lady mixed it up with ornaments that carried the logo of her initiative, 'Be Best.' 

Red Trees in White House
© Getty Images

Red Trees in White House

The winter wonderland took a dramatic and unexpected turn as a forest of 40 red trees decks the halls of the East Colonnade.

Puerto Rico ornaments
© Getty Images

Puerto Rico ornaments

Puerto Rico represent! Here we have a close-up of a Puerto Rico ornament that hangs over a mantel. 

White House official Christmas tree
© Getty Images

White House official Christmas tree

Wow! The official White House Christmas tree shines brightly in a towering 18 feet tall and is adorned with over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory.  

White House Christmas Trees
© Getty Images

White House Christmas Trees

One Christmas tree after another, the White House is getting us into the holiday cheer!

