Inside Heidi Klum's dreamy Mexican vacation with boyfriend and kids

All Heidi Klum needed was love and sunshine during her recent vacation! The model traveled to Mexico with her children, boyfriend Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother. And documented some of the lasting memories for her followers on Instagram.

The 45-year-old supermodel was in #vacaymode as she showed off her beach body, made special moments in the sun and the sand with her loves and got some much needed rest and relaxation. Scroll through to see the pics from Heidi Klum’s recent getaway.

 

Sunset kisses! Heidi and Tom posed for a romantic picture in the sand. The model was all smiles as her love kissed her on the cheek in front of a sunset.

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

For this special moment, Heidi only used a black heart emoji to sum it up.

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

R&R! The 45-year-old got a little risqué as she posed for a topless picture on top of a butterfly float.

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Heidi was “endlessly thankful,” to spend time with her family during her vacation. The model, her children, Helene, Lou, Johan, Henry and boyfriend, made hearts with their hands for this sweet moment.

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Heidi showed off her amazing bikini body in a photo, next to the caption “Buenos Dias.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Heidi was “HAPPY” as she posed for a selfie with Tom and his twin brother Bill.

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

Out of office! The America’s Got Talent judge used a cheeky photo to share that she finally made it to vacation. The model posted a photo of balloons that read “I am busy.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@heidiklum

