Jessica Alba and daughter Haven enjoy girl time at Buckingham Palace
Jessica Alba and her daughter Haven had a royal outing in London. The actress and her six-year-old took a trip across the pond, where they enjoyed...
Is Heidi Klum engaged? See the huge diamond ring that started the reports
Heidi Klum’s full attention was on her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz as the pair cuddled up on the Emmy Awards golden carpet. However, witnesses to the...
Inside the Debutantes Ball in Paris - Forest Whitaker's daughter makes her society debut and more
As if Saturday night in Paris didn’t sound glam enough, 19 young women from the world’s most prominent families shined at the Debutants Ball in...
Queen Maxima gives masterclass in elegant accessories during state visit
Fashion Queens: Meghan Markle, Beatrice Borromeo and more of this week's best-dressed royals