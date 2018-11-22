As people all over the country are gathering with their friends and family to count their blessings and celebrate Thanksgiving, it's important to remember those who may not have been so lucky this year. Among those who are giving back to their communities are a host of celebrities who are giving not just funds, but also their time at shelters and foodbanks to help the less fortunate this season. From Nicki Minaj – who held a surprise turkey giveaway in Queens – to the littlest helpers like Kevin Hart's son Kenzo and Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's twins, see which stars are demonstrating how to show some gratitude to others this season.
The NYPD 113th Precinct shared this photo of Nicki Minaj heading up a turkey giveaway back home! Alongside the picture on Twitter was the caption: "Who says rappers don't give back to the neighborhood they come from? @Nickiminaj came out and gave over 500 turkeys to the residents of South Jamaica."