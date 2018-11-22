View 11 pics | Back to story

...
As people all over the country are gathering with their friends and family to count their blessings and celebrate Thanksgiving, it's important to remember those who may not have been so lucky this year. Among those who are giving back to their communities are a host of celebrities who are giving not just funds, but also their time at shelters and foodbanks to help the less fortunate this season. From Nicki Minaj – who held a surprise turkey giveaway in Queens – to the littlest helpers like Kevin Hart's son Kenzo and Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's twins, see which stars are demonstrating how to show some gratitude to others this season.

 

The NYPD 113th Precinct shared this photo of Nicki Minaj heading up a turkey giveaway back home! Alongside the picture on Twitter was the caption: "Who says rappers don't give back to the neighborhood they come from? @Nickiminaj came out and gave over 500 turkeys to the residents of South Jamaica."

Pharrell Thanksgiving 2018

Pharrell Thanksgiving 2018

Pharrell was there to give some hands on help alongside fellow volunteers in Los Angeles. The LA Mission last year served over 400,000 meals to those in need.

Antonio Jaramillo Shades of Blue
Antonio Jaramillo Shades of Blue

Mayans MC and Shades of Blue star Antonio Jaramillo also donned the red Los Angeles Mission apron to pitch in for a great cause.

Christina DeRosa thanksgiving
Christina DeRosa thanksgiving

Actress Christina DeRosa was proud to be part of the spirit of giving at the Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving event, posting a video to her Instagram page captioned, "No other place I’d rather be!"

Garcelle Beauvais and kids on Thanksgiving
Garcelle Beauvais and kids on Thanksgiving

Actress Garcelle Beauvais set an example for the future generations, joined by her sons Jaid and Jax to serve food at the Los Angeles Mission event. 

Kevin Hart family Thanksgiving
Kevin Hart family Thanksgiving

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are teaching son Kenzo how to give back from an early age. The sweet threesome shared family time as they did great work for the Mission.

Antonio Villaraigosa on Thanksgiving
Antonio Villaraigosa on Thanksgiving

L.A.'s civic-minded former mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who was the first Mexican American in over 130 years to have served as the city's leader, also gave the Mission gathering a big thumbs up.

Nick Cannon with the twins
Nick Cannon with the twins

Nick Cannon brought his twins Monroe and Moroccan, whose mom is Mariah Carey, to serve meals at a local Harlem food bank

Nick Cannon and twins at Thanksgiving
Nick Cannon and twins at Thanksgiving

Proud dad Nick posted a video and series of photos from the day, writing, "#Feeding America A great day in Harlem!!! Food Bank and Community Kitchen with the Cannons!!"

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thanksgiving 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thanksgiving 2018

Arnold Schwarzenegger put his muscle behind helping serve breakfast to first responders helping fight the Camp Fire blazes in California. The star and former governor said on Twitter, "Today in Paradise I saw devastation & I met people who have lost everything. But I also saw the spirit of America. I saw firefighters working 24 hours shifts & I saw volunteers serving food and helping in every way. This Thanksgiving, I thank them for showing what makes us great."

Barack Obama Chicago Thanksgiving

Barack Obama Chicago Thanksgiving

Former President Barack Obama stopped by the Food Depository in Chicago, a local non-profit organization that provides nourishing food for those in need. Not only did he help prep food, he also gave thanks to those hard at work and also distributed a few hugs.

