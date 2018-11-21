View 8 pics | Back to story

...
After eight months on the market, the stunning New York penthouse Justin Timberlake shared with Jessica Biel has been sold for $6.35million. The SexyBack singer handed over the keys to the buyer after significantly dropping the asking price – it was originally listed for $7.995 million in March 2018 – meaning it went for only slightly more than the $6.57 he paid for it in 2010.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property, which was listed with real estate company Stribling, is located on the border of SoHo and TrBeCa – two of the Big Apple’s most glam neighborhoods. It features a wraparound terrace that offers stunning views across Manhattan and has seven rooms, including an open plan living room, kitchen and dining area that has ten-foot tall ceilings, a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Jessica and Justin, who welcomed son Silas in April 2015, haven't moved out of NYC; last year the couple invested in another penthouse apartment in a converted book bindery building in Tribeca. Scroll through the gallery to take a tour of their former home…

 

Photos: Stribling/Getty Images

Undoubtedly the real selling point of the apartment is the spacious open plan living and dining room. The Manhattan skyline provides the perfect backdrop for the perfect social space for entertaining. The celebrity owners have tastefully furnished the room with leather sofas and armchairs in dark autumnal tones, and there’s even space for the musician's grand piano.

Photo: Stribling

The floor-to-ceiling windows mean the dining area, adjacent to the kitchen, is flooded with natural light. A dining table has space to seat four guests, whom can easily be served from the sleek and modern kitchen which is just to the right.

Photo: Stribling

A close up of the minimalistic kitchen, which features sleek all-white décor, gloss cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances and spotlights in the ceiling. The breakfast bar area has stools for three people.

Photo: Stribling

The master bedroom – one of three bedrooms in the property – which boasts dual aspect views from the floor to ceiling windows. The tasteful décor keeps to the apartment’s a neutral color scheme, with a green armchair and orange sherbet-hued sofa adding color.

Photo: Stribling

A view of a decent-sized guest room, with double bed, wooden chest of drawers and bedside tables. Again the floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to fill the room.

Photo: Stribling

The focus point of the stylish marble-tiled bathroom is the free-standing bathtub in the center. Perfect for gazing out of the window while unwinding at the end of a busy day. Other notable features include a double sink and vanity area, and a walk-in shower cubicle.

Photo: Stribling

Another big selling point of Justin and Jessica’s apartment is its spacious wraparound terrace, which offers amazing views across Manhattan. If you look closely you can even spy the Empire State Building.

Photo: Stribling

