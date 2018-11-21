View 5 pics | Back to story

How will Meghan Markle celebrate her first Thanksgiving as a royal?

...
How will Meghan Markle celebrate her first Thanksgiving as a royal?
You're reading

How will Meghan Markle celebrate her first Thanksgiving as a royal?

1/5
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sell NYC penthouse for $6.35m after dropping price: take a look
Next

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sell NYC penthouse for $6.35m after dropping price: take a look
Meghan Markle turkey on Instagram
© Instagram

Meghan Markle turkey on Instagram

If Meghan Markle is a fan of gratitude trees – the Thanksgiving trend where you write down your blessings – then she’ll have plenty of inspiration this year. Not only has the new Duchess of Sussex been warmly embraced by husband Prince Harry’s family and the Brits in general, the Sussexes have the perfect place to celebrate in style - a rustic home in the picturesque Cotswolds district 70 miles from London, where they’re thought to spend cosy weekends walking their dogs Guy and Oz and socializing with neighbors such as Victoria and David Beckham. A select group is expected to enjoy their hospitality, among them Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and fellow expat George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney.    

Meghan Markle thanksgiving at Hubb Kitchen
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle thanksgiving at Hubb Kitchen

THE HOSTESS: CALIFORNIA GIRL MEG  

 

Meghan’s childhood friend Ninaki Priddy once described her as “the curator of a beautiful life”. “She liked to throw dinner parties with beautiful menus and amazing wines. Meg was a perfectionist.” Having married Prince Harry in May 2018, the Los Angeles-born former actress this year celebrates her first Thanksgiving as a Duchess. When she was a lifestyle blogger and foodie during her pre-royal days, Meghan loved inspiring those with “a discerning palate”, so she'll no doubt turn those talents to throwing a seasonal celebration that combines traditional favorites with sophisticated modern touches. So, as Harry and Meghan bring their friends and family together for the special American holiday, their guests have a real treat in store.

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Kate and William
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Kate and William

THE GUESTS: MEGHAN’S BRITPACK

 

The Sussexes’ circle contains not just the Duke and Duchess of Cambrige, but also some British-American unions like themselves, including Harry’s childhood friend Guy Pelly and his wife Lizzy, a Memphis-born hotel heiress, who may be hoping to have a US-style celebration. And let’s not forget their Thanksgiving could feature a lively kids’ table with pint-sized guests Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Meghan’s friends from Canada, Jessica and Brian Mulroney, whose adorable twin sons and daughter stole the show at the royal wedding.

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cooking
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cooking

THE MENU: UPMARKET TRADITIONAL

 

A self-styled brining expert, Meghan uses this technique, which involves soaking meat overnight in salt and herbs, to prepare the ultimate turkey. Clare Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in London, who confected the royal wedding cake, suggests serving juniper-brined turkey with leeks. Before the main act the Duchess may serve other faves, such as sweet potato and white bean soup and onion pizette with sage and goats cheese. Or she could follow her friend Oprah Winfrey, who last year offered cornbread stuffing, candied red jewel sweet potato with crispy marshmallows on top, green beans with almonds and sage gravy. As for dessert, the best bets for Meghan’s table are her favorite treats of chocolate petite gateau or poached pears in spiced orange juice.

 

Meghan Markle Prince Harry superbowl
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Prince Harry superbowl

AMERICAN TRADITIONS – AT THE PALACE!

 

Meghan added plenty of American touches to her royal wedding, and if the royal is like most American ex-pats, Thanksgiving will be just the start to the new traditions she'll be introducing to her new family. The Duchess will most probably encourage her sports-mad spouse to watch the Superbowl this winter – we'd love it if they threw a viewing party for the occasion, complete with dips, tacos and buffalo wings! Then there’s the Fourth of July barbecue. If the new royal doesn’t fly back to California for that, she could hold her own – the British weather permitting of course. And after baby Sussex arrives, Meghan might even organize a Halloween trick or treating drive for their little one with Kate and William’s kids – their neighbors in London’s Kensington Palace.

 

© ¡HOLA!

More about:

View Galleries