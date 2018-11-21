THE MENU: UPMARKET TRADITIONAL
A self-styled brining expert, Meghan uses this technique, which involves soaking meat overnight in salt and herbs, to prepare the ultimate turkey. Clare Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in London, who confected the royal wedding cake, suggests serving juniper-brined turkey with leeks. Before the main act the Duchess may serve other faves, such as sweet potato and white bean soup and onion pizette with sage and goats cheese. Or she could follow her friend Oprah Winfrey, who last year offered cornbread stuffing, candied red jewel sweet potato with crispy marshmallows on top, green beans with almonds and sage gravy. As for dessert, the best bets for Meghan’s table are her favorite treats of chocolate petite gateau or poached pears in spiced orange juice.