Here are three recipes from Meghan Markle's Together cookbook perfect for Thanksgiving

Here are three recipes from Meghan Markle's Together cookbook perfect for Thanksgiving
Here are three recipes from Meghan Markle's Together cookbook perfect for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle and a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire from the Hubb Community Kitchen recently released a cookbook aptly titled Together: Our Community Cookbook (Clarkson Potter, $16.99 U.S/$22.99 Can). With the release of her dream cookbook, it made us think of Thanksgiving — a time for togetherness and being with family and loved ones. As the Duchess of Sussex prepares for her first one as a royal, we found three recipes from the cookbook that are perfect to complement your own celebration.

 

Scroll down for a starter (a favorite of Prince Harry), a side and a dessert.

 

Appetizer

Vegetable Samosas

 

Munira Mahmud: "Grenfell was a real community and my neighbor Rania and I used to party with food all the time. The first time I made these samosas for her, she ate ten of them. Really! They look like a lot of work, but if you have a food processor to chop the vegetables it’s very easy. Use my quick way of folding them too, to save time. Just be sure to make enough…"

 

Ingredients - makes 12 samosas

1 potato
3 tbsp vegetable oil, plus extra for brushing
1 tsp mustard seeds
¼ tsp fenugreek seeds
½ tsp cumin seeds
1 onion, finely sliced
½ tsp ground turmeric
½ tsp ground cinnamon
120g/4½ oz green cabbage, finely sliced
1 large carrot, grated
100g/3½ oz mixed red and green bell peppers, cored, seeded and finely chopped
50g/½ cup frozen peas
½ tsp salt
½ tsp sugar
12 spring roll pastry wrappers, 25 x 25cm/10 x 10 in
1 egg, lightly beaten

 

Directions

Boil the potato in salted water for 30 minutes or until tender. Drain and let cool, then peel and dice

 

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the spice seeds and fry for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook for about 2 minutes, until translucent. Add the turmeric and cinnamon and stir for a few seconds until the onion is coated with spices. Add the cabbage, carrot and peppers and cook over high heat for 4–5 minutes or until tender.

 

Add the diced potato, peas, salt and sugar and stir for a couple of minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Transfer to a large plate or a tray and let cool.

 

Cut each wrapper in half to make two rectangle strips. Keep the wrappers covered with a clean, damp cloth to stop them from drying out. Working with one strip at a time and with a long edge facing you, fold the bottom right-hand corner of the strip to meet the top edge, forming a triangle, then fold the top right-hand corner over to meet the top left-hand corner of the strip, forming a square shape. Brush the single layer of pastry (bottom left) with some beaten egg and fold over to form a triangular pouch. Open the pouch and fill with about 3 tablespoons of the samosa filling. Brush the pointy end with beaten egg and fold over to seal the pouch. Place on a tray and keep covered while you make the rest of the samosas.

 

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the samosas on the baking sheet. Brush the tops with a little oil and then with some beaten egg. Bake for 10 minutes, then turn them over, brush the other side with oil and egg and bake for another 10 minutes or until golden.
 

Side

Salad Shirazi (left)

 

Sanna Mirza: "This is a simple salad, with just a few ingredients, from the south of Iran. The fresh flavors go well with chicken or with lamb dishes such as Ghormeh Sabz."

 

Ingredients - serves 4

3 small Persian cucumbers, 350g/12 oz diced
3 tomatoes, 300g/10 oz seeded and diced
¼ red onion, finely diced
zest and juice of 1 lime
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground black pepper
2 tbsp olive oil

 

Directions

Mix the diced cucumber, tomato and onion in a serving bowl.

 

Add the lime zest and juice, salt, pepper and olive oil. Toss gently until all the ingredients are well coated and serve immediately.

 

Note: Persian cucumbers are supposed to be less bitter, but it is fine to use regular ones. You can also use lemon zest and juice in place of the lime, if desired

 

Dessert

Caramelized Plum Upside-Down Cake

 

Faiza Hayani Bellili: "As soon as I heard about the Kitchen, I volunteered to help, cooking recipes from my homeland, Algeria. This cake is one my mum used to make. She always said plums are an unreliable fruit – they can be quite sour when raw. This brings out the best in them."

 

Ingredients- Serves 8 to 10

2 tsp sunflower oil, for greasing
300g/1½ cups granulated sugar
100g/7 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature
½ tsp vanilla extract
¼ tsp salt
8 plums, halved and pitted
40g/¼ packed cup dark brown sugar
2 eggs
2 heaping tbsp cornstarch
50g/⅓ cup plus 1 tbsp almond meal
100g/¾ cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder

 

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 23cm/9-inch round springform cake pan with sunflower oil and place on a baking sheet

 

For the caramel, put 225g/1 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar into a small, wide, heavy pan over low heat. Without stirring, let the sugar dissolve completely. Once liquid, let it gently bubble for 15–20 minutes, until it is a deep golden color. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter, half the vanilla extract and the salt, gently swirling the pan to combine the butter as it melts. Once fully incorporated, immediately remove from the heat and pour the caramel into the prepared cake pan. Place the plum halves on top, cut side down, nestled tightly together, and set aside.

 

In a large bowl, beat the remaining 85g/6 tablespoons butter together with the remaining 75g/6 tablespoons granulated sugar and the brown sugar until pale and creamy: this will take 2–3 minutes using electric beaters; if you don’t have them, use a wooden spoon. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well. Once the eggs are well combined, add the remaining vanilla extract, the cornstarch, almond meal, flour and baking powder to the bowl and fold through with a spoon until just combined (taking care not to overmix), then pour over the plums. Smooth the top, then bake for 50–55 minutes until cooked through; a thin skewer inserted in the center should come out clean.

 

Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Place a serving plate on top of the pan and flip over before releasing the sides of the pan and removing the base. Let the cake cool for another 5 minutes before slicing.

 

