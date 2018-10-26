View 5 pics | Back to story

Liven up your Day of the Dead celebrations with these cocktails

Liven up your Day of the Dead celebrations with these cocktails
Liven up your Day of the Dead celebrations with these cocktails

Day of the Dead is all about celebrating loved ones who are no longer with us, and what better way to keep the festivities going than with delicious cocktails. Scroll through for themed beverages perfect for raising a glass to the deceased.

 

Casa Crazy Eye

 

1 ½ oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
2 oz.Lychee Liqueur
¼ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
4 Basil Leaves
½ Thick rim of salt, sugar, oreo cookie crumbs* (equal parts)

 

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and muddle herbs. Add ice and shake vigorously for 12-15 seconds. Fine strain the cocktail into a small martini glass and garnish with a luxardo cherry inside a lychee ball (as eye ball) through skewer.

 

*To add sugar, salt, oreo rim – Wet the rim of glass with a citrus fruit wedge and roll the rim through the mixture.

 

Paloma de los Muertos

 

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila
1 oz lime juice
1 oz grapefruit juice
0.5 oz agave nectar
Sparkling water Grapefruit wedge

 

Place Casa Noble, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and agave nectar into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice (salt or lime-and-chili powder rim optional), top with sparkling water, and swirl. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.

 

Libertad Libations Punch
Inspired by the Mexican revolutionist – Emiliano Zapata

 

1 bottle of Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver
2 cups of pineapple juice
1 1/2 cups lime juice
lime wheels for garnish
pineapple wedges for garnish

 

In punch bowl, add Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Silver, pineapple juice and lime juice. Stir. Add lime wheels. Using ladle, pour mixture into glasses over ice. Garnish with lime wedge

El Amor de Julio

 

1 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado
1/3 oz Chile Liqueur
1/4 oz Italian Apéritif
1/4 oz Pomegranate Liqueur
2 Dashes Mole Bitters
2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Grapefruit Twist for Garnish

 

Combine Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Chile Liqueur, Italian Apéritif and Pomegranate Liqueur into a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain contents into a rocks glass over one large ice cube. Add 2 dashes each of Mole Bitters and Angostura Bitters. Garnish with a grapefruit twist.

The Dark Side

 

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal
½ oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
½ oz. Absinthe
1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
1 oz. Simple Syrup
½ oz. Egg White
¼ Bar Spoon Activated Charcoal

 

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and dry shake without ice for 4-6 seconds. Add ice then shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with 1/4 bar spoon of activated charcoal over top of cocktail and swirl with skewer.

 

