5 easy M&M’S Candies Halloween treats to make with your kids

M&M'S Chocolate Cookies

Just in time for Halloween, we’re bringing you five fun M&M’S Candies recipes. These M&M’S brandedtreats are so easy to make, you’d think we were pulling tricks on you! These chocolatey takes on traditional Halloween sweets aren’t just yummy, they’re also a great activity to do with your kids or friends. Ready to be treated?

 

A Classic with a Twist

 

Coming in at number 5 is a fun take on a beloved classic chocolate chip cookies! This sweet treat gets a milk chocolatey update, M&M'S  candy style, with their milk chocolate candies for that extra delicious crunch. Take it up a notch and have your kids select the brown, orange and yellow M&M'S candies from the bags for that added Halloween flair.

 

Photo: Facebook/M&M'S

M&M's Pumpkin Cookie Pops

Pumpkin Patch Kids

 

Before they make it into our Thanksgiving pies, pumpkins make their debut for Halloween with carved faces, spooky and sweet. These delightful Pumpkin Cookie Pops made our list at number 4, and they are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

 

Photo: Facebook/M&M'S

M&M's Eyeball Cupcakes

Beware of the Evil Eye

 

Our number 3 Halloween treat makes it to the list for sheer creepy-factor! These eyeball cupcakes make an awesome decoration for your Halloween table-scape, and kids will love creating evil eyes in every color of M&M’S chocolate candy. Just don’t stare!

 

Photo: Facebook/M&M'S

M&M's Chocolate Caramel Apples

An Apple a Day…

 

Candy apples are a quintessential Halloween treat, but these M&M’S Chocolate Caramel Apples take the yummy-fun factor to the next level. These apples are coated with soft caramel and crispy M&M’S candies… clearly what the doctor ordered! 

 

Photo: Facebook/M&M'S

Day of the Dead cookies

Living for Día de los Muertos

 

This year, our favorite M&M’S chocolate candy Halloween treat is our Calavera Cookie that we tested in the HOLA! USA office! Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated here on Nov 1-2. Altars to commemorate deceased relatives are decorated with flowers, beverages, and calaveras, ornate candy skulls. Now you can bring this unique tradition to your home by decorating calaveras with your kids. And with M&M’S candies in so many fun colors, your design options are endless!

 

M&M’S Calavera Cookies
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Bake Time: 12-17 minutes
Decoration Time: 30 minutes

 

INGREDIENTS:
2/3 cup flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 roll (16.5 oz) store-bought refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1 container (12 oz) store bought prepared vanilla frosting
M&M'S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies
2 cookie sheet pans
1 small spatula or table knife
1 large round platter skull-shaped cookie cutter
Parchment paper
Optional: Assorted food color egg dye

 

Makes 16 cookies

 

DIRECTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the cookie sheet pans with the parchment paper.

2. Combine the flour with the cinnamon and knead into the cookie dough until smooth. Roll out the dough to a scant ¼-inch thickness. Cut out cookies, re-rolling the scraps if necessary to cut out additional cookies. Transfer the cookies to the prepared cookie sheet pans.

3. Bake for 12-17 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven, transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.

4. Spread the frosting with a small spatula or table knife on the cookies to make it smooth. Optional: Using the photo as a guide, mix food coloring into the white frosting and spread with small spatula on the cookies so they have colorful faces.

5. Decorate with M&M’S Minis to make fun faces on your skull cookies.

 

