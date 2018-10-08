View 8 pics | Back to story

Prince Christian's wife Alessandra de Osma makes a surprising style statement at society wedding

October is a major month for autumn weddings (just check out the Duke of Huescar's gorgeous ceremony), and on Sunday, when Madrid's high society gathered for the nuptials of Fernando Ramos de Lucas and Maria Vega Penichet Fierro, the guest list included some royal invitees: Prince Christian of Hanover and his Peruvian-born bride Alessandra de Osma.

 

They may have been playing a supporting role at the weekend nuptials, but the newlyweds had held their own beautiful religious ceremony in the bride’s native Peru in March 2018, where Alessandra donned the Hanover Floral Tiara worn her stepmother in law Princess Caroline as she wed Christian’s father Prince Ernst. But for Sunday's wedding, the Princess wore not heirloom jewels but a 129 Euro – around $150 – gingham check dress by affordable brand Zara's sister label Uterqüe!

Prince Christian and Alessandra stayed low key to help their friends Fernando and Maria, who wore a couture gown by Laura Ponte, celebrate their walk down the aisle. 

The bride, an interior designer, wore a beaded V-neck gown with cascading silk train by Laura Ponte for the wedding, held at the Espiritu Santo church in the Spanish capital city.

Maria, who arrived with her father, Fernando Vega-Penichet, carried a bouquet of white flowers and wore a sparkling tiara for her big day.

The embroidered Laura Ponte wedding dress had a horizontal banded motif which extended to the design's original semi-open back.

Prince Christian looked handsome in his morning suit as he arrived for the wedding hand-in-hand with his new wife. 

Alessandra accesorized her affordable outfit with a watercolor floral print clutch.

She finished her ensemble with a 1950s-style blue headband style hat. 

