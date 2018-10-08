View 12 pics | Back to story

Instagram moments from the Duke of Huescar and Sofia Palazuelo's 21st century society wedding

Instagram moments from the Duke of Huescar and Sofia Palazuelo's 21st century society wedding
Instagram moments from the Duke of Huescar and Sofia Palazuelo's 21st century society wedding

When Fernando Fitz-James Stuart, Duke of Huescar and Sofia Palazuelo wed at his family home, the sprawling 18th-century Liria Palace in Madrid, the scene was a combination of stately tradition and thoroughly modern approaches. For example, the guests snapped away for Instagram – unlike at many high society and royal weddings that require that invitees leave their phones at home! Scroll through to take a peek at some of the candids from the unique aristocratic nuptials, attended by the likes of designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and Queen Sofia of Spain.

 

In a photo shared by @espigas_de_trigo on Instagram, the Duke of Huescar and his stunning bride were pictured holding hands as they strolled through the gardens of Liria Palace.

A candid shot of the groom, dashing in his red cavalry uniform, with his mother, Matilda Solis, who was dressed in a dark blue gown and a traditional Spanish mantila veil. 

Sofia's older brother Fernando walked her down the aisle at the ceremony, held at the 18th-century Liria Palace, the groom's family home in Madrid.

Sofia Palazuelo was snapped in this shot just moments before walking up the aisle on the arm of her brother. The bride wore her hair back in a chignon and instead of a veil wore a feather hair adornment.

The bride's weding gown was created by her aunt, wedding dress designer Teresa Palazuelo. The minimalist dress had cap sleeves and a V-neckline.

The bride and her brother walked up a blue carpet which had been set up outside the stately home. 

Guests, dressed for the warm Madrid fall weather, took pictures and filmed moments to share on Instagram and Instagram Stories. 

The couple exchange vows at the altar. From this angle, guests could admire the beautiful cape of the bride's wedding gown, designed by her aunt Teresa Palazuelo

After the ceremony, the newlyweds left the religious ceremony arm in arm as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, the wedding reception was held in the grounds of Liria Palace, which had been inspired by Versailles.

Wedding tents had also been set up for the lavish party which followed the nuptials.

In this photo shared by @palaciodelasduenas, the late Duchess of Alba's grandson and his new wife posed for this portrait with a very special guest, Queen Sofia of Spain, mother of the current Spanish King Felipe VI. 

