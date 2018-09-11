View 6 pics | Back to story

9/11: How Americans honored the fallen 17 years later

...
9/11: How Americans honored the fallen 17 years later
You're reading

9/11: How Americans honored the fallen 17 years later

1/6
Olympian Ryan Lochte marries Kayla Rae Reid (again!) in fairytale ceremony
Next

Olympian Ryan Lochte marries Kayla Rae Reid (again!) in fairytale ceremony
September 11 family and friends
© Getty Images

September 11 family and friends

On September 11, 2001, lives and America were forever changed because of the worst terrorist attack in American history. A total of 3,000 people lost their lives in New York City, Pennsylvania and Arlington, Virginia.

 

Seventeen years later, thousands of people across the country, including the President and First Lady, gathered to honor those victims with special ceremonies. Here is a look at some of the images from 9/11 memorials.

 

Family members and friends of victims of the terrorist attack walked hand-in-hand into the World Trade Center site for the annual September 11 commemoration service in NYC.

 

 

September 11 firefighter
© Getty Images

September 11 firefighter

Bruce Stanley, a retired New York City firefighter, held a portrait of his late friend Liam Smith Jr., a firefighter who passed away during the attacks in New York City.

 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
© Getty Images

Donald Trump, Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid a visit to the new memorial on the grounds where Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

 

 

Mike Pence, Karen Pence
© Getty Images

Mike Pence, Karen Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence laid a wreath during a ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon.

 

 

September 11 memorial Pentagon
© Getty Images

September 11 memorial Pentagon

Untied States service members stood in attention and salute during a memorial ceremony held at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

 

 

Edwin Morales, September 11
© Getty Images

Edwin Morales, September 11

Edwin Morales, a member of the Army Reserves kneeled in commemoration of his friend Ruben Correa.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries