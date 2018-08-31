View 7 pics | Back to story

Labor Day: Celebrate the end of the summer with these refreshing spirits!

...
Labor Day: Celebrate the end of the summer with these refreshing spirits!
Labor Day: Celebrate the end of the summer with these refreshing spirits!

Colada Limitada

Celebrate with these refreshing spirits. Labor Day weekend is the official end of the summer, but while you're giving it one final sent off, try some of these unique cocktails.

Made with some of the best spirits, these drinks are on trend with everything summer 2018 has to offer and are the perfect way to help beat the heat! Scroll ahead to see how to make some these cocktails for Labor Day. 

Ingredients 

1.5 oz. Cîroc Summer Colada

1 1/2 oz. fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. of Agave Nectar

2 pieces or chunks of Honeydew Melon

Preperation

Add all ingredients into shaker tin. Shake over ice for 10 seconds and garnish with Honeydew Melon.

 

Peche-y Keen

Ingredients

2 oz Knappogue 12 Year Irish Whiskey

.75 oz Bianco/blanc vermouth (Dolin or Contratto preferred)

.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz Simple syrup (1:1)

.25 oz Creme de Peche (Giffard preferred)

1 oz Club soda

Lemon wheel

Preperation

Pour all ingredients (minus club soda) into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake until well-combined strain into a highball/collins glass. Top with club soda and garnish with lemon wheel.

 

Svedka Bitter Pink Peach

Ingredients

1½ parts SVEDKA Peach

1 part Campari

¾ part fresh lemon juice

½ part simple syrup

3 grapes

Preperation

 Muddle grapes in a cocktail shaker, add remaining ingredients, and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with grapes.

 

Black Box Froz-angria

Ingredients

2 cups Black Box Red Sangria

½ cup orange juice

Juice of 1 lemon

Lemon or orange wheels, for garnish

Directions

Pour sangria into an ice cube tray and freeze for at least 6 hours. It will never freeze completely because of the alcohol content - when it’s solid but feels a bit soft when you push it, it’s ready.

Pop the ice cubes into a blender and pour in the orange juice. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. You may have to stop the blender and push the ingredients down several times. Serve immediately.

 

If you want to make your Black Box Froz-angria ahead of time, freeze it right in the body of the blender, then use a spoon to loosen it up, add a splash of water, and re-blend until smooth when you’re ready to serve.

 

Ruffino Citrus Pomegranate Proceccco Punch

Ingredients 

½ part orange juice

½ part pink grapefruit juice

¼ part pomegranate juice

1 part Ruffino Prosecco, well chilled

Slices of assorted citrus and pomegranate seeds, to garnish

Preparation

In a large pitcher or punch bowl with plenty of ice combine the fruit juices. Pour the Ruffino Prosecco over top. Garnish generously with sliced citrus and pomegranate seeds.

 

For best flavour use freshly pressed juices as available. Ruffino Sparkling Rosé is a great choice for this recipe too.

 

MEGAMELON

Ingredients 

1.5 oz. El Silencio Espadin

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3 oz Cantaloupe Melon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Dash Vanilla Bitters

Preperation

Shake with ice & strain. Garnish with melon and thyme.

 

Kim Crawford Ease Up

Ingredients

4½ parts Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

¾ parts cucumber syrup

Watermelon cube Thinly sliced cucumber

Preparation

Muddle cucumber with water and allow to sit overnight. Strain the water and then combine the liquid with equal parts sugar. Build in a highball glass, garnish with small watermelon cube and a cucumber slice on a skewer.

