View 9 pics | Back to story

Prize horses, private jets, and unlimited Dolce & Gabbana: A look at Maluma's lavish life

...
Prize horses, private jets, and unlimited Dolce & Gabbana: A look at Maluma's lavish life
You're reading

Prize horses, private jets, and unlimited Dolce & Gabbana: A look at Maluma's lavish life

1/9
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's wedding: Every loved-up detail we know so far
Next

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's wedding: Every loved-up detail we know so far
Maluma jet setter life

Maluma jet setter life

You can’t think of F.A.M.E. without Maluma! The 24-year-old Mala Mia singer is living the life of his latest single – by his own rules. In the process the singer works hard and plays harder and shares his over-the-top lifestyle with his millions of fans. Here is a look at Maluma’s lavish life. Warning, #Goals ahead.

 

It’s private! When you’re jet-setting like the superstar, traveling comfortably is a must. Maluma shares pictures enjoying rest, time with his loved ones and drinks from in the air in his personal plane. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma lavish cars

Maluma lavish cars

When he’s not coasting from city to city, country to country, the singer keeps his four-wheel vehicles just as fancy. Maluma matched his swag with an equally impressive Lamborghini.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma clothes

Maluma clothes

Not only does he have talent, he’s got style! Whether he is in a sweat suit, jeans, or one of his many Dolce & Gabbana looks, Maluma proves that he has the perfect look for any and every occasion. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma's horse Hercules

Maluma's horse Hercules

He's got a prize horse! Maluma, who has been a fan of horses his entire life, is the proud owner of Hercules. The singer has a special connection with the stallion.

 

"One day my dad sent me a video of Hercules, ad as soon as I saw him, I told him that I would buy him," he shared with HOLA! He was my first horse."

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma lavish life animals

Maluma lavish life animals

With all his fame, Maluma has been able to maintain his love of animals. The 24-year-old is the proud owner of two Siberian Huskies Bonnie and Clyde and his Princess Julietta – a Pomeranian. “I’m an animal lover,” he told HOLA!

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma relationship with Natalia

Maluma relationship with Natalia

What’s F.A.M.E. if you can’t share it with someone? Maluma has been in a relationship with model and DJ Natalia Barulich. The singer often shares pictures of their loved-up moments with sweet captions.

 

“Natalia is a very special person to me,” he told HOLA!. “I love her very much. She came into my life at the right time.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma superstar friends

Maluma superstar friends

The Corázon singer has a lot of famous friends. Throughout his Instagram feed he is featured hamming it up for the camera with Diddy, Marc Anthony, Shakira and more familiar faces.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma on the fame tour

Maluma on the fame tour

Sold out crowds! Maluma spent 2017 and early 2018 on his F.A.M.E World Tour. The singer didn’t have to worry about having fans at his shows as he sold out dates across the world.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Maluma's lavish vacations

Maluma's lavish vacations

In between stops, Maluma had took in the world around him. The Felices los 4 singer had made stops in Miami, Russia, Puerto Rico and more parts of the world, and had managed to show off the sites as well as his stellar body.

 

Photo: Instagram/@maluma

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries