View Galleries
-
Ariana Grande ditches signature look for 'Wonder Woman' inspired outfit at 2018 VMAs
Ariana Grande’s style for the 2018 Video Music Awards was literally out of this world. The 25-year-old superstar opted for an intergalactic silver...
-
Every must-see viral moment from the MTV 2018 VMAs
If any awards show has perfected the viral moment, it's the MTV Video Music Awards. Year after year, the star-studded spectacle is the setting of...
-
Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's lavish engagement ceremony in India
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially confirmed their engagement. After much speculation, the celebrity pair took to social media on...
-
Your heart will melt over Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's magical midnight escape in Italy
The glittering Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy played host to one of the world’s most illustrious couples this past week: J-Rod. Instagram was ablaze...
-
Thalía’s tips for your next romantic summer date
Between her illustrious singing career, lucrative business ventures and cozy family life, Thalía is truly a superstar in every sense of the word. So,...