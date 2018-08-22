View 7 pics | Back to story

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's wedding: Every loved-up detail we know so far

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's wedding: Every loved-up detail we know so far
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's wedding: Every loved-up detail we know so far

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande wedding date
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande wedding date

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have no tears left to cry because they’re on their way to a happily ever after! The singer and Saturday Night Live star have certainly put their whirlwind romance on display and it seems they’re keeping a candid attitude about their upcoming wedding too. Well, as candid as a celebrity can be about their future nuptials. From the bridal party to the wedding date, we’re here to keep you posted on everything that’s out there about the “Priana” wedding! Scroll through for the latest details...

 

Save the date!

During a sit-down interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, Ariana got real about her wedding date. The 25-year-old revealed to the host that "it’s not soon soon. It’s going to be like, next year." She added: "We're going to take our time to plan it."

 

Many are suspecting that the pair will say "I do" on August 4. Both Ari and Pete are inked with matching tattoos of the numbers "8418," which were the funny man's dad's New York firefighter badge numbers. Scott Davidson passed away during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Frankie Grande in Ariana Grande's wedding party
Frankie Grande in Ariana Grande's wedding party

The bridal party and 'gay of honor'

Ahead of the 2018 VMAs Frankie spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his sister's special day. "I'm excited," he said. "I'm excited for her and I'm excited for Pete. I think its going to be wonderful." He then revealed: "I'm definitely in the bridal party. We're sorting out everything as of now, but I'll definitely be the 'gay of honor.'" 

 

It's yet to be confirmed who else will be in Ari's bridal party, but fans are suspecting the entertainer's beloved cousin Courtney Chipolone will most likely have a role. Of course, many are hoping that some of her celeb BFF's like Nicki Minaj make an appearance.

Ariana Grande wedding planning with family
Ariana Grande wedding planning with family

The wedding planners

Ariana teared up while discussing the wedding planning process during her GMA interview. "We’re going to take our time to plan it," she told Michael Strahan in the studio. "We’ve been like planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody have been like, brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff, and it’s really fun. I work so much. I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m going to cry. I’m so excited. It’s sick... It’s really fun."

 

Of course, we can expect the ladies in Ariana's family, who are no doubt assisting in planning the service, to also be featured at the event. Her core three: her mom Joan, 'Nonna' Marjorie and Aunt Lani will most likely be centerstage with the pop star just as they were during her stellar performance at the 2018 VMAs (pictured here).

Ariana Grande wedding dress
Ariana Grande wedding dress

The wedding dress

Obviously mum's the word on Ariana's dress details, but her recent Met Gala look could be a key into what she's thinking about walking down the asile in. The flowing gown had a wedding-like look and was designed by the one and only Vera Wang, who specializes in bridal wear. Just sayin'.

 

Meanwhile, Queer Eye star Tan France has been pegged to be styling Pete Davidson. "I can neither confirm nor deny," the fab five member told Entertainment Tonight

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande kiss

The name game

While chatting with Beats 1 radio, the Sweetner songstress discussed a potential name change after her wedding. When the interviewer inquired as to whether or not she would make her name Ariana Grande-Davidson she smiled and said "yes". However, as for her stage name, she is ready to try something different. "I feel like I would eventually just like to be 'Ariana,'" she said. "I feel like its got a ring to it."

 

Photo: Instagram/@petedavidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davison engaged

The engagement

Ariana and Pete are ultimately heading toward Honeymoon Avenue! The pair confirmed their engagement in June of 2018. “It’s a recent engagement,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

 

Ariana semi-confirmed the news herself on Twitter, while responding to a fan who wrote: “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL,” she replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

 

Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande 

Ariana Grande engagement ring
Ariana Grande engagement ring

The ring

Pete reportedly dropped nearly $100,000 on his celebrity soul mate's sparkling ring. According to TMZ, he turned to NYC jeweler Greg Yuna last month to fashion a custom ring specially for the former Nickelodeon star. The "$93,000 VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum" took nearly two weeks to complete.

