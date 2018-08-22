View 18 pics | Back to story

Nestled high above the glistening Hudson River is a glamorous New York City penthouse befitting of a Queen. And, in fact, a Queen did once dwell there: the Empress of Hollywood herself, Meryl Streep. Months after acquiring a magnificent midcentury house in Pasadena, California, the three time Oscar-winner and her husband Don Gummer have listed their spacious TriBeca home in the River Lofts condominium for $24.6 million. Curbed first broke the news, citing that the famous couple signed for the downtown dream back in 2006, shelling out $10.13 million at the time. Well, now it seems the moment has come for some new lucky residents to enjoy the expansive pad at 92 Laight street, which boasts four bedrooms and various other stunning features.

 

In the meantime, live out your fantasies by taking a virtual stroll inside the 69-year-old talent’s former home!

 

First, you step off the secured elevator into a private vestibule. Upon twisting the front door open, you are immediately greeted by rays of natural light. The sky lit entertaining room welcomes you, with two living areas and a dining room spilling out before you, surrounded by walls of three-paned windows. Brazilian walnut plank floors grace the rooms throughout, according to the listing.

 

The apartment is 3,944 square feet, a mansion by NYC standards, and fully utilizes its size by keeping everything open. A modern wood-burning fireplace separates the two living room areas, giving the space an elegant flair. 

 

Tsao & McKown architects expertly executed their mission to design a modern ode to the neighborhood's older buildings.

 

The second living room, which sits behind the firepace, is a sophisticated screening haven. We wonder if any of Meryl's classic performances have played on that TV.

 

Just off the two dens is an opaque dining room.

 

The room truly gives a sense of Meryl and her artistic husband's taste, featuring various pieces of artwork and a hanging sculpture (to the right) that perhaps Don fashioned himself. The carefully placed splashes of aqua give the room a touch of color.

 

The vivacious Varenna kitchen looks like a set straight out of a Nancy Meyers flick. It is "superbly outfitted, with double wide Sub-Zero refrigerator, two Miele ovens and 6 burner cooktop, Bosch dishwasher, and a gorgeous dark butcher block island, with ample cooking and prep space."

 

Just off to the side is a private den or office, boasting more skyline views.

 

Can we have this in our kitchens too, please? Cozy up on the sofa for a morning coffee and read or head out onto the sleek patio to soak up some vitamin D.

 

Speaking of the patio, Meryl's former outdoor terrace is nothing short of incredible. Surrounded on three sides, the views from the 10-foot wide structure are something to write home about.

 

All sides of the city and a sparkling view of the river can be seen from the wraparound, where perhaps Meryl practiced her balcony scenes for the film Suffragette.

 

Between the sky, plants and river, you can't beat these naural views in the concrete jungle. Plus, the terrace is accessible from nearly every room in the apartment!

 

There are four elegant bathrooms in the space.

 

We can picture Meryl laying on the fluffy chaise on the right in this elegant bedroom.

 

Each bedroom has a view and bathroom access.

 

The large Master suite faces both West and North, allowing you to watch the boats as they float up and down the water. Impressingly, it has two separate baths and dressing areas, as well as a unique sitting area

 

This walk in closet is to die for. Although we wish it came with some of Meryl's red carpet designer items.

 

One of the stunning bathrooms.

 

This quiant study is yet another fabulous feature of the place.

 

The building offers "a 24 Hour doorman and staff, recently renovated fitness center, beautifully landscaped and sky lit lobby, and an on-site garage, with direct elevator access to the condo." It also is insanely close to the river walk. No wonder why fellow celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin used to live here as well.

 

