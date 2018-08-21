View Galleries
-
Prices don't lie: Shakira's luxury Miami estate hits the market for $11.65 million
-
Taylor Swift lists her lavish Beverly Hills home for $2.95 million: Check out the space
-
Adrienne Bailon opens up the doors to Chateau Houghton: Tour her Parisian-inspired mansion
Adrienne Bailon is bringing a taste of Paris to sunny California! The Real host treated viewers to a long-awaited tour of her and husband Israel...
-
Amal Clooney gives rare look inside her and George's lavish English estate
Amal Clooney and her husband George live far from the Hollywood lifestyle. The human rights attorney gave a rare glimpse inside of their home located...
-
Step inside Ben Affleck's new $19 million bachelor pad near Jennifer Garner