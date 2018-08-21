View 7 pics | Back to story

Nicky Jam purchases $3.4 million mansion in Miami: All the details

...
Nicky Jam purchases $3.4 million mansion in Miami: All the details
You're reading

Nicky Jam purchases $3.4 million mansion in Miami: All the details

1/7
2 Chainz marries longtime love Kesha in wild star-studded ceremony with Kim Kardashian and a tiger!
Next

2 Chainz marries longtime love Kesha in wild star-studded ceremony with Kim Kardashian and a tiger!
Nicky Jam Miami home

Nicky Jam Miami home

Welcome to Miami, Nicky Jam! The Live It Up singer, his wife Angelica Cruz and his two children have found their dream home in the Palm Island neighborhood. The 3,617 square foot modern style home was built in 2016 and is complete with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, an infinity pool and a two-car garage.

 

Nicky will have full access to Palm Island Park, with a tennis and basketball court and 24-hour security. Click through for a look inside of Nicky’s home.

 

Photo: Danny Petroni for the Chad Caroll team of Douglas Elliman

nicky-jam-kitchen

nicky-jam-kitchen

Not only will Nicky cook up the hits, but his kitchen is designed for the perfect meal. The space has an open concept that is great for entertaining. The chef’s kitchen also comes complete with Miele appliances, that are the perfect complement to the hardwood floors.

 

Photo: Danny Petroni for the Chad Caroll team of Douglas Elliman

Nicky Jam living area and infinity pool

Nicky Jam living area and infinity pool

The high ceilings, the oversized windows and doors in the living area add the illusion of extra space in an already large room. The area is functional enough for entertainment and more. As a bonus, it provides easy access to the pool.

 

The infinity pool is a stand out for the home. Along with the yard space and scenic views, the home includes a two-car garage.

 

Photo: Danny Petroni for the Chad Caroll team of Douglas Elliman

Nicky Jam master bedroom

Nicky Jam master bedroom

The master bedroom is the perfect fit for the King and Queen of the house. The suite has walk in closets and access to the large outdoor terrace.

 

Photo: Danny Petroni for the Chad Caroll team of Douglas Elliman

Nicky Jam master bathroom

Nicky Jam master bathroom

The bathroom is finished with marble floors that complete the marble lining of the rest of the room. Nicky and Angelica won’t have to fight for space as the room comes with separate sinks and space for the pair.

 

Photo: Danny Petroni for the Chad Caroll team of Douglas Elliman

Nicky Jam guest bedroom

Nicky Jam guest bedroom

Guests will live the life of luxury while staying in one of the additional rooms in the home. Inside, there is additional walk in closet space and large windows that offer stellar natural light.

 

Photo: Danny Petroni for the Chad Caroll team of Douglas Elliman

Nicky Jam guest bathroom

Nicky Jam guest bathroom

Outside of the master suite, the home comes with four additional bathrooms, which in a house full of guests and fit for entertaining, is ideal.

 

Photo: Danny Petroni for the Chad Caroll team of Douglas Elliman

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries