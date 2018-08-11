View 10 pics | Back to story

Thalía’s tips for your next romantic summer date

Between her illustrious singing career, lucrative business ventures and cozy family life, Thalía is truly a superstar in every sense of the word. So, of course, it makes sense that even the 46-year-old’s dates would be top notch. Time and time again, the No Me Acuerdo songstress has given fans glimpses at her and her husband of 18 years Tommy Mottola’s loved-up outings, both with their children and without, on her social media pages – and we’ve been taking notes! Scroll through our gallery to get star inspiration for your next summer date.

 

Take advantage of waterfront dining.

What's better than dining with a view? Not much seems to be for this couple, who are frequently spotted eating outdoors together in the summertime. Bonus tip: Head to Clam Bar At Napeague in Hamptons, NY (pictured here) - it's one of the musical pair's favorites!

 

"Amagansett Clam Bar our favorite joint to eat in the Hamptons!" Tommy wrote on his Instagram along with a similar photo to this, which was shared by his wife.

 

Photo: Instagram/@thalia

Thalía always makes an extra point to dress up for the meals with her hubby, an effort that can go a long way in a relationship.

 

Photo: Instagram/@thalia

Dare to try a new activity.

Bullseye! Forget cupid, this couple has their own set of bows and arrows. Here: Tommy and his wife embarked in a "Sunday challenge," competing against each other to hit a target in their yard. Alls fair in love and games, with the music producer calling his talented partner an "expert archer".

 

Photo: Instagram/@tommymottola

Take a hike!

No, really. Go out and take a scenic stroll under the sun with that special someone.

 

Photo: Instagram/@tommymottola

T and T often share lovely moments, both with and without their children, in the great outdoors. And speaking of...

 

Photo: Instagram/@tommymottola

Go camping!

Make it a bold date with your family, friends or just your number one and commence on a camping adventure. The famous pair took their love and children to new heights during a June vacation. "ASPEN MAROON BELLS..14,000ft.. camping/cookout/hiking @ my fav place ever‼️" Tommy wrote.

 

Photo: Instagram/@tommymottola

Hit the stands at an outdoor sporting event.

Take me out to the ballgame! Reach that fever pitch with your date by getting all wrapped up in a game. Seen here: Thalía and Tommy opted for a Yankees game in NYC.

 

Photo: Instagram/@tommymottola

© Getty Images

See a live show!

Although we can't all catch a Broadway musical with Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Tommy Hilfiger, anybody can experience theatre or a concert. Of course, our star couple would recommend heading to the great white way to see Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which they produced.

Take to the sea!

Picture this: the sun and salty air kissing your face, your favorite person by your side and the ocean stretching out for miles. It's always smooth sailing on a romantic boat ride.

 

Photo: Instagram/@thalia

Plan a romantic getaway.

It's important to note that these jetsetters take the time to getaway together. Nothing is more idyllic than shaking things up and escaping with your love on a vacation to somewhere new and exciting.

 

Photo: Instagram/@thalia

