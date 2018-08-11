View Galleries
-
Your heart will melt over Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's magical midnight escape in Italy
The glittering Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy played host to one of the world’s most illustrious couples this past week: J-Rod. Instagram was ablaze...
-
George and Amal Clooney turn heads in matching hypnotic style during romantic date night in Italy
Turning heads wherever they go, George and Amal Clooney are not only one of Hollywood’s best-dressed couples, but now seem to own the title...
-
A-Rod and J.Lo sing karaoke, dance under fireworks and more during epic Bahamas birthday getaway
J-Rod’s birthday getaway got even more wild in the Bahamas. As Alex Rodriguez marked his actual birthday on Friday, July 27, the loved-up couple...
-
Work it! Jennifer Lopez puts on flirty fashion show for Alex Rodriguez ahead of their birthdays
The couple that plays together, stays together! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a fun-filled Friday, on July 21, complete with a private fashion...
-
Gisele Bündchen’s seriously steamy birthday wishes from Tom Brady will make your jaw drop
Gisele Bündchen received an extra special birthday wish upon turning 38 on Friday, July 20. The supermodel got a sweet and steamy shout-out from her...