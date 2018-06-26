From London to Jordan, take a look inside palaces around the world to see where your favorite royals like Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Crown Princess Victoria and more spend time with their families away from the public eye. Thanks to social media and photo calls, royals have shared glimpses of their private spaces. Click through for a peek inside their homes.
Beit Al Urdun Palace
Royal watchers got an inside look at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s swanky bachelor pad at Beit Al Urdun Palace while he watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Duke of Cambridge. The man cave features a large HD television as well as modern furniture including a glove chair and striped rug with black, white and yellow accents throughout the room.
Skaugum
In 2017, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway hosted Prince William and Kate Middleton for lunch at their official residence, Skaugum — located in Asker municipality, about 12 miles southwest of Oslo. The grey blue walls of the estate’s sitting room are lined with books. The Norwegian royals no doubt enjoy family time relaxing on their neutral-colored sofas beside the fireplace, which is the focal point of the room. On top of the fireplace sits a grand clock
© Getty Images
Haga Palace
Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden have decorated the sitting area in their Stockholm home in a simple yet regal way. The area features two neutral sofas with velvet cushions in complementing grey tones. While undeniably opulent, modern Scandinavian influences are also evident in the room, with a marble coffee table, gold accent pieces and fireplace at the center.
© Getty Images
Kensington Palace
Prince William and Kate spent months renovating their London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace — and last year royal watchers were finally given a glimpse at their lavish drawing room when the Obamas visited on an official visit.
Former US President Barack and his wife Michelle were entertained by William, Kate and Prince Harry in the spectacular sitting room, which was decorated with intimate family photos, books, magazines and homely touches including candles and plants. A drinks table had also been set up in the corner for the Obamas, who were invited to dinner at the palace during their brief visit. The drawing room showed off the royals's impeccable taste in antiques and fine art, while managing to maintain a cosy, homely vibe.
Photo: Getty Images
Kensington Palace
Before sitting down for dinner, the Obamas met Prince George, who had stayed up a bit later than usual to greet Barack and Michelle. Wearing pajamas and a robe, George sweetly played with his rocking horse which was positioned to one side of the drawing room, overlooking the palace gardens.
At the time, a Kensington Palace spokesman said, "Prince George stayed up to meet The President and First Lady when they arrived at Kensington Palace. He was able to show The President and First lady a rocking horse – given to George when he was born – and a stuffed toy – given to George when Princess Charlotte was born – that had been previously given to him by President and Mrs Obama."
Photo: Getty Images
Kensington Palace
Despite the pouring rain, William, Kate and Harry stepped out to greet the former US President and First Lady as they pulled into Kensington Palace. This photo shows a glimpse of the palace entrance, which is generally protected from view.
Photo: Getty Images
Kensington Palace
In 2015, royals watchers were again given a sneak peek into Kensington Palace when Prince Harry, who lives at Nottingham Cottage, invited Michelle Obama for tea. The former US First Lady was travelling with her daughters, Malia and Sasha and her mother, Mrs. Marian Robinson, to continue a global tour promoting her Let Girls Learn Initiative.
Photo: Getty Images
Kensington Palace
Throughout her sons's childhood, Princess Diana was often pictured at home, playing with her boys and generally doting on them. This photo, taken in October 1985 when Prince William was three, showed the late Princess helping her son with a puzzle in their Kensington Palace playroom.
Photo: Getty Images
Kensington Palace
Another intimate family portrait taken around the same time at Kensington Palace showed William with his younger brother Harry, one, sitting on rocking horses in their playroom.
Photo: Getty Images
Highgrove House
Highgrove House in Gloucestershire is currently the country family residence of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Back when Princes William and Harry were growing up, the young brothers would spend time at Highgrove with their mom Diana. The extensive gardens are open to the public and welcome more than 30,000 visitors a year.
Photo: Getty Images
Buckingham Palace
The Queen's official royal residence where she spends the majority of the year, Buckingham Palace, has hosted many Christmas broadcasts over the years. From left to right, Her Majesty poses in the palace's White Drawing Room, the Music Room, the 1844 Room and lastly seated in the Regency Room.
Photo: Getty Images
Buckingham Palace
In the summer months when the Queen and Prince Philip retreat to Balmoral in Scotland, the doors of Buckingham Palace are thrown open for members of the public to visit. Here the Ballroom has been been arranged so that visitors can experience a royal State Banquet.
Photo: Getty Images
Buckingham Palace
Over the years, hundreds of portraits of the Queen have been taken at Buckingham Palace, but some of her earliest pictures are the most endearing, such as this black-and-white snapshot taken in July 1946, when the royal, then-Princess Elizabeth, sat and played the piano in the State Apartments.
Photo: Getty Images
Balmoral Castle
A "paradise in the Highlands" is what Queen Victoria called Balmoral, the royal home in the Scottish Highlands. It's easy to see why the magnificent estate, set amid mountains, lochs and glens, holds just as dear a place for Her Majesty.
The Queen and Prince Philip regularly spend two months in the summer at Balmoral, where they are "most free." While the grounds are truly spectacular, the castle interior is just as impressive. This sweet photo shows a relaxed Queen and Prince Philip with one of their pet dogs in Balmoral's Drawing Room in 1977.
Photo: Getty Images
Sandringham House
Sandringham House, located on the Queen's privately owned Sandringham Estate, is the monarch's idyllic country retreat located just a few hours from Buckingham Palace in London.
She typically spends Christmas and New Year's at Norfolk where she is joined by members of the family who drop in for visits. "It's a place to host informal visits and entertain friends," Prince Philip wrote in his book Sandringham.
Photo: Getty Images
Villa Eikenhorst in the Netherlands
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands call Villa Eikenhorst home. The plush mansion, located in the affluent area of Wassenaar in The Hague, is primarily a private residence for the monarchs and their three daughters, but it is occasionally used to host foreign visitors.
When the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Netherlands in October 2016 for her first solo trip abroad, she was welcomed to Villa Eikenhorst by the Dutch king. The ground floor features the reception area, while the royals live upstairs.
Photo: Getty Images
Villa Eikenhorst in the Netherlands
The Dutch royal family have announced plans to relocate to Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, where Willem-Alexander's mother, Beatrix, currently lives.
For now, Queen Maxima (pictured with Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2013) and her family can enjoy their villa located in the forested De Horsten estate.
Photo: Getty Images
Amalienborg Palace in Denmark
Crown Princess Mary and her husband shared a glimpse inside of their home for the family’s shoot for Vogue Australia in 2016. Mary and Frederik posed with their four children inside one of the palace’s wings.
The pair officially gave the first look of their living room, which boasts a magnificent chandelier as its focal point, during a special dinner. The pair showed off their space which included, two sofas in neutral tones and two chairs are centered around a cushioned coffee table, and sit on tapestry rugs.
Photo: Mario Testino for Vogue Australia
Drottningholm Palace in Sweden
Members of the Swedish royal family live in different parts of Drottningholm Palace, including Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia. Here, the couple pose with their newborn son Prince Alexander in May 2016. Carl Philip and Sofia's palatial residence features ornate gilt mirrors, chandeliers, fine art and tapestry rugs.
Photo: Erika Gerdemark / Royal family
Prince's Pavilion in Spain
In celebration of Queen Letizia of Spain's 40th birthday, the Spanish royal palace released a charming set of family photographs in 2012 that not only showed off Letizia's beautiful daughters and husband King Felipe, but also her regal home.
The family live in the Prince's Pavilion on the outskirts of Madrid, in the El Pardo complex. They are adjacent to Zarzuela Palace, the official residence of Felipe's parents King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. When Felipe ascended the throne in 2014, he and his wife Letizia chose to stay at the Prince's Pavilion and not move into Zarzuela Palace. The couple's home spans more than 3,100 square meters made up of two floors. The first is used for entertaining and official functions, while the second is the family's living quarters.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince's Pavilion in Spain
More charming photos from the Queen's birthday show the plush royal gardens, decorated with outdoor furniture including a comfortable lounger and a swing set for the young princesses.
Photo: Getty Images
Prince's Palace of Monaco
Fans are treated to a glimpse inside Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene's home every winter, when the couple release their annual Christmas card. In true festive style, the royals pose with their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella by the ornate tree in the Salon des Glaces. Last year's card was even more sentimental, as the family gathered in front of a painting of Albert's late mother Grace Kelly.
Facebook/@palaismonaco
Prince's Palace of Monaco
The family's card from 2015 once again showed Albert, Charlene and their twins relaxing at home in front of their Christmas tree and fireplace. While little Jacques seemed fascinated by the photographer, his sister Gabriella was more focused on chewing a teething toy.
Facebook/@palaismonaco
Prince's Palace of Monaco
Before her wedding to Prince Rainier III in 1956, American actress Grace Kelly and her parents were invited to stay at the royal palace in Monaco. This beautiful shot, taken from the palace archives, shows the bride-to-be in the state appartments, while Rainier stayed at his villa in Cap-Ferrat ahead of the wedding.
Photo : Fausto PICEDI - Archives du Palais Princier