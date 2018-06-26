READ MORE +

From London to Jordan, take a look inside palaces around the world to see where your favorite royals like Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Crown Princess Victoria and more spend time with their families away from the public eye. Thanks to social media and photo calls, royals have shared glimpses of their private spaces. Click through for a peek inside their homes.

Beit Al Urdun Palace

Royal watchers got an inside look at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s swanky bachelor pad at Beit Al Urdun Palace while he watched the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the Duke of Cambridge. The man cave features a large HD television as well as modern furniture including a glove chair and striped rug with black, white and yellow accents throughout the room.

© Twitter