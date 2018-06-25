READ MORE +

From Luis Fonsi to Jennifer Lopez, a number of stars have kicked off the summer with fun-filled family vacations. Alex Rodriguez and the Dinero singer flocked to Idaho with their respective kids for an adventurous getaway, while Halle Berry embarked on a lavish trip to Bora Bora with her yooung son and daughter. Click through to see where your favorite stars are holidaying this summer…

Disney Cruise

Luis Fonsi was moving a little despacito as he took time off to enjoy a Disney Cruise with his wife Agueda López and their daughter Mikaela. The family — pictured sans son Rocco — traveled onboard the Disney Dream ship for a getaway to the Bahamas.

Photos: Harrison Cooney / courtesy of Disney Cruise Line