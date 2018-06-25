From Luis Fonsi to Jennifer Lopez, a number of stars have kicked off the summer with fun-filled family vacations. Alex Rodriguez and the Dinero singer flocked to Idaho with their respective kids for an adventurous getaway, while Halle Berry embarked on a lavish trip to Bora Bora with her yooung son and daughter. Click through to see where your favorite stars are holidaying this summer…
Disney Cruise
Luis Fonsi was moving a little despacito as he took time off to enjoy a Disney Cruise with his wife Agueda López and their daughter Mikaela. The family — pictured sans son Rocco — traveled onboard the Disney Dream ship for a getaway to the Bahamas.
Photos: Harrison Cooney / courtesy of Disney Cruise Line
Capri, Italy
Kourtney Kardashian was living la dolce vita during her Italian holiday in June. The reality star turned her trip into a photo shoot, while taking in the scenic sights on a boat.
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Halle Berry took her kids, Nahla Aubry and Maceo Martinez, to the South Pacific island for a "magical" start to the summer. The actress enjoyed kayaking with her little boy, as well as time in the pool and boating. "You’re not rich until you have something money can’t buy," Halle captioned a snapshot of herself and children taking in a sunset.
Idaho
Jennifer Lopez ad Alex Rodriguez took their respective kids, Max, Emma, Natasha and Ella, on an adventurous vacation to Idaho, where their brood went wake-boarding and had fun on pool slides.
Billings, Montana
Donald Trump Jr. whisked his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to the midwest for a weekend of fly fishing and fishing on the Stillwater River. “It doesn’t get prettier than this. What a way to spend a weekend,” the president’s son noted.
Greece
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn were living out their best Mamma Mia lives in Greece. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a family vacation with Kate's two sons — Ryder Robinson, 14 and Bingham Bellamy, six — boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and brother Oliver Hudson. Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell and their son Wyatt Russell also made the trip to Europe.
Africa
Ellen DeGeneres was treated to a wild trip to Africa as part of her 60th birthday present from wife Portia de Rossi. The couple visited a number of countries including, Tanzania and Kenya. During the trip abroad, the pair took in a safari and enjoyed a “Bush breakfast.” In February, Portia surprised Ellen by setting up the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund and building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. In a video from her trip, the TV host said, “Today is here! We're landing in Rwanda to go look at the gorillas and to go help them and build a campus.”