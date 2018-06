READ MORE +

Eva Longoria is gearing up for the arrival of her first child with husband José Bastón. Before her boy boy arrives, the Desperate Housewives alum has a number of items on her Amazon baby registry that will help her settle into motherhood. Along with onesies and bodysuits for dressing her son up in, the actress has several items that will be essential for a first-time mom. Click through to see some items that are on Eva’s wish list!

© Instagram