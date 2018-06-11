READ MORE +

While a number of soccer stars will be calling Russia home during the 2018 World Cup, we’re taking a look inside the luxurious properties owned by some of the most prominent soccer players from around the world. Athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all have multimillion dollar salaries that allow them to invest in impressive real estate.

Many of the players give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their homes with social media, showcasing their personal lives. Despite their wealth, they still have items that can be found at any family home like children’s toys and books — although helipads, tennis courts and private swimming pools are not found in your average property! Click through to see some of the most lavish soccer player properties.

