While a number of soccer stars will be calling Russia home during the 2018 World Cup, we’re taking a look inside the luxurious properties owned by some of the most prominent soccer players from around the world. Athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all have multimillion dollar salaries that allow them to invest in impressive real estate.
Many of the players give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their homes with social media, showcasing their personal lives. Despite their wealth, they still have items that can be found at any family home like children’s toys and books — although helipads, tennis courts and private swimming pools are not found in your average property! Click through to see some of the most lavish soccer player properties.
Cristiano Ronaldo's house:
Portugal soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo often shares photos of the Madrid home he shares with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four young children. The property is said to be worth millions and boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a trophy room.
Harry Kane's house:
England soccer player Harry Kane lives in Essex with his fiancée Kate Gooders and their one-year-old daughter Ivy. The couple, who are expecting their second child together, were forced to install extra security at the end of 2017 after his bosses expressed their concern that anyone could walk up to his house. Photos shared by the couple from inside the property show their lavish bedroom, which has a white bedspread and silver throw and cushions and matching decorative lamps on either side of the bed.
Jesse Lingard's house:
England and Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has added opulent touches to his Cheshire mansion, with a large decorative mirror, glass lamps and a sleek console table on display in his hallway.
Lionel Messi's house:
Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi lives in Barcelona, just a few miles away from Camp Nou stadium, where he plays for FC Barcelona. His mansion is said to overlook the Catalan Hills and Mediterranean coast, with plenty of space for his wife Antonella and their three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.
Neymar's house:
As the soccer player behind a record-breaking $263 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, it's no wonder Neymar is the proud owner of numerous lavish properties. The Brazilian player has a home just outside of Paris and another near Rio de Janeiro, which has its own helipad, gym, tennis court and jetty.
Raheem Sterling's house:
Manchester City and England soccer star Raheem Sterling owns a multimillion dollar family home in Cheshire, where he lives with his long-term girlfriend Paige Milian and their children Melody and Thiago. A photo shared by Raheem with a friend on Instagram gave a glimpse inside his kitchen, which has glossy cabinets and built-in appliances, plus a central island unit with a large bunch of flowers on display.
Jamie Vardy's house:
Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah relocated to Lincolnshire with their family in 2017. The England player shared a peek inside their luxury residence over Easter, and it appears just like any other family home, with their children's toys and games taking over a corner of their living room.
Sergio Ramos' house:
Sergio Ramos is said to live in the same Madrid neighborhood as his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, in a luxurious property he shares with his partner Pilar Rubio and their three young children. This photo offers a glimpse inside their garden, which has a comfy al fresco seating area and pristine landscaped lawn with basketball hoop.