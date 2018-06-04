The royal family has racked up plenty of frequent flyer miles over the years! With their royal tours and official engagements, a number of senior royals like Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Charles, travel to destinations all around the world. However when it comes to their travels, the royals have a strict set of rules to follow that keep them not only safe but also organized — a few of which we can take inspiration from as well! Click through to see how the royals travel...
Use monogrammed color-coded luggage:
With so much luggage in tow, it's no wonder the royals have had to develop a special system to ensure their suitcases stay organized and nothing gets lost. Not only do they have monogrammed suitcases, the royal family is also said to have an organized luggage tag system with a different color label for each family member, particularly important on a bigger tour when numerous family members are traveling. This is something that every family can easily implement on their own summer holidays, and it may help you spot your luggage on the carousel at the airport too.
Two heirs shouldn't fly together:
Royal protocol states that two heirs to the throne shouldn't travel on the same flight together to protect the royal lineage. Heirs including Prince Charles and Prince William must still seek permission from the Queen to do so. The monarch has previously allowed the Duke of Cambridge to travel on the same flights as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their royal tours of Canada, Poland and Germany.
Use commercial airlines when possible:
While the royals often travel via private jets on their tours, they do still fly on commercial airlines on occasion. The Duchess of Cambridge has traveled via British Airways, while Prince William has previously been seen on a Ryanair flight, so who knows who you might spot the next time you travel!
Immigration rules still apply:
Even members of the royal family can't forget their passports. Senior royals like Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry all have to adhere to customs and immigrations rules. The only person who is exempt is the Queen, who doesn't need a passport as they are all issued in the name of Her Majesty. However, the monarch does have to go through an identity check every time she travels, giving her full name, age, address, place of birth and nationality to immigration officials.
Travel in style:
There are no tracksuits or leisurewear on long-haul royal travels! The royals always travel in style, with the Duchess of Cambridge known for being impeccably dressed whenever she travels on a royal tour.
