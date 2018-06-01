Shakira’s Florida property is officially on the market. The Me Enamoré singer’s Miami Beach home was listed on Friday, June 1, and is priced at $11.65 million. The 9,125 sqft home overlooks Miami’s waterfront skyline – and features brand new renovations.
The lavish property, which was designed with hints of the songstress' culture in mind, has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half bath. Renovations include wood floors from Spain, custom made furniture – added to feature elegant, modern and clean tones. Click through to see inside Shakira’s home.
Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
The picture windows allow natural light to shine through the den. The spacious area doubles as a place inside of the home to relax or entertain guests. Shakira used the home to pay homage to her Middle Eastern culture through art and a hookah lounge area, located in the entertainment wing.
Breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack anyone? The kitchen, (which to many is the most important space in the house) is designed with light wood cabinets and brand new appliances. The open concept allows for quick access to the dining area and added breakfast nook.
There's a touch of zen in the bathrooms. Starting with the natural light, there is time to relax at the start or the end of a long day. The waterfall sink stands out in the middle of the clean lines and the Venetian plaster finish inside of the shower.
The master bedroom has been completely redesigned, starting with new wall textures. The combination of slider and bay windows allow for perfect views and natural sunlight. The bedroom also features a beautiful ensuite with his and has sinks, a shower and bath.
The clean tones and crisp finish carries over into the bedrooms. The six rooms have minimal furniture and optimal space for sleeping or taking in the waterfront skyline.
Along with the entertainment room, the house includes a fitness studio. In the spirit of Shakira, there is traditional exercise equipment, but it's the dance studio that adds the extra star power to the room.
You can never get enough water! The home comes with an in ground pool and plenty of backyard space.
