Shakira’s Florida property is officially on the market. The Me Enamoré singer’s Miami Beach home was listed on Friday, June 1, and is priced at $11.65 million. The 9,125 sqft home overlooks Miami’s waterfront skyline – and features brand new renovations.

The lavish property, which was designed with hints of the songstress' culture in mind, has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half bath. Renovations include wood floors from Spain, custom made furniture – added to feature elegant, modern and clean tones. Click through to see inside Shakira’s home.

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate