Coconut Margarita

Ingredients

· 1 oz. Jose Cuervo Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver

· 4 oz. Coconut water

· 1/2 oz. Lime juice

· Salt

· Fresh lime

Method: Combine all liquids into a mixing glass. Fill the glass with ice and shake thoroughly to combine all ingredients. Rim a separate glass with salt, then fill with ice and strain the cocktail into it. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge. Get refreshed and get ready to Cinco all day!