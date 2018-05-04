Why limit yourself to just margaritas on Cinco de Mayo! Celebrate the Mexican holiday on May 5 with these festive — and delicious — cocktail recipes, perfect for fueling your fiesta.
Cuatro Mismo
Ingredients
· 2 parts BACARDÍ Cuatro
· 4 parts Club Soda
Method: Build into a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Rose Water Margarita
Ingredients
· 1 oz. Cointreau
· 1 oz. Blanco Tequila
· 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
· 1 oz. Grapefruit
· 6-8 Dashes of Rose Water
· 2 oz. Champagne (to finish)
Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice. Shake and strain over ice in rocks glass and top with champagne. Garnish with lime wheel or peel and / or rose buds.
Disarita
Ingredients
· 1 oz. DISARONNO
· 1 oz. Tequila
· .5 oz. Lime Juice
· .25 oz. Simple Syrup
Method: Shake all ingredients. Strain into a margarita glass. Garnish with a lime slice.
Paloma Picante
Ingredients
· 1½ Parts SVEDKA Grapefruit Jalapeño
· ¾ Part grapefruit juice
· ½ Part fresh lime juice
· ½ Part simple syrup
· 1 Slice jalapeño
· Lemon-lime soda
Method: Combine ingredients, except lemon-lime soda, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a Collins glass filled with jalapeño infused ice and top with soda.
Coconut Margarita
Ingredients
· 1 oz. Jose Cuervo Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver
· 4 oz. Coconut water
· 1/2 oz. Lime juice
· Salt
· Fresh lime
Method: Combine all liquids into a mixing glass. Fill the glass with ice and shake thoroughly to combine all ingredients. Rim a separate glass with salt, then fill with ice and strain the cocktail into it. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge. Get refreshed and get ready to Cinco all day!
Absolut Mole Rojo
Ingredients
· 1.5 Parts Absolut Lime
· .5 Parts Carpano Antica Vermouth
· .25 Parts Crème de Cacao
· .5 Parts Ancho Reyes
· .25 Parts Almond Syrup
· .75 Parts Lime Juice
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice and fine-strain into a cordial glass. Garnish with a lime wheel, dried chilies and chocolate shavings.
Black Box Cinco Sangria
Ingredients
· 750mL (1/4 of a full Box) Black Box Sangria
· 1 Sliced orange
· 6 Sliced strawberries
· 2 Sliced apples
Method: Combine all of the elements in a carafe/pitcher and serve over ice!
Sea of Cortez
Ingredients
· 1 oz. Lime juice
· 3/4 oz. Cassis
· 1/4 oz. Grand Marnier
· 1-1/2 oz. Blanco tequila
· Orchid
Method: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orchid.
GH Mumm Margarita Royale
Ingredients
· 2 oz. Avion Reposado
· 75 Lime
· .5 oz. Agave nectar
· 1 oz· G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon
· Glass: Rocks
Method: Shake ingredients except the Champagne. Strain over ice and top up with Champagne. Garnish the cocktail with a salt rim, lime wheel or fresh herbs.
The Bite Down
Ingredients
· 1.5 oz. DeLeón Platinum
· Lime wedge
Method: Pour DeLeón Platinum in a shot glass, garnish with lime. Serve with or without salt.
Diablo Punch x L'Auberge de Sedona, A Destination Hotel
Ingredients
· 1.5 oz. Sauza Blanco tequila
· Slash of simple syrup
· Splash of pineapple juice
Method: Topped off with cranberry and ginger ale. Serve on the rocks with a lime cherry flag.
Casa Mezcal Lemonade
Ingredients
· 1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal
· 1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
· .5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
· .5 oz. Simple Syrup
· 8–10 Mint Leaves
· ¼ Barspoon Activated Charcoal
· ½ Thick Rim of Black Lava Salt/Sugar
· Lemonade
· Mint Sprig
Method: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle herbs, add ice and shake well. Strain into collins glass and add fresh ice. Top off with lemonade and garnish with a mint sprig.
Mexican Mule
Ingredients
· 2 oz. Casa Noble Reposado Tequila
· 2 Thin slices of jalapeno
· 1 Tbsp sliced ginger
· 1 oz. Lemon juice
· .75 oz. Simple syrup
· Ginger ale or ginger beer
· Dash bitters
· Lemon wedge
Method: Muddle jalapeño, ginger, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a shaker. Add ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass over ice, top with ginger ale or ginger beer. Add bitters. Garnish with lemon wedge.
Stella Artois Cidre Paloma
Ingredients
· 1 oz. Lime Juice
· 2 oz. Pink Grapefruit Juice
· 1.5 Tbsp Blue Agave Nectar
Method: Shake then pour over ice in a Collins glass. Add 6 oz. Stella Artois Cidre. Garnish with a wedge of lime and pink grapefruit.