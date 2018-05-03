READ MORE +

Taylor Swift is saying goodbye to another one of her famous properties. The Look What You Made Me Do singer has put her Beverly Hills home up for sale – and it’s gorgeous. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was purchased by the 28-year-old in 2012 for $1.775 million dollars and is currently on the market for $2.95 million.

The 2,950 square foot one-level home has a modern, light décor – complete with plenty of space to entertain. Although she is selling this home, Taylor still has plenty of places to rest her head, as she owns property in New York City, Rhode Island and Nashville. Click through to get a tour of the property.

Photo: Trulia/Getty Images