Taylor Swift is saying goodbye to another one of her famous properties. The Look What You Made Me Do singer has put her Beverly Hills home up for sale – and it’s gorgeous. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was purchased by the 28-year-old in 2012 for $1.775 million dollars and is currently on the market for $2.95 million.
The 2,950 square foot one-level home has a modern, light décor – complete with plenty of space to entertain. Although she is selling this home, Taylor still has plenty of places to rest her head, as she owns property in New York City, Rhode Island and Nashville. Click through to get a tour of the property.
The hallway of Taylor's Beverly Hills home is bright and airy, with skylights that allow plenty of natural light to shine in. The entrance leads to a private courtyard and is furnished with a wooden console table, topped with a lamp and plant. A piece of art and a round mirror on the wall add an extra touch to the space.
This spacious lounge is a great place to kick back and entertain. The room is decorated with two matching green velvet sofas, leather loungers and direct access to the pool and garden via sliding glass doors. A traditional fireplace with two built in bookcases is the perfect place for photos and ornaments.
This cozy den, that overlooks the garden, is furnished with a white sofa and dining table. On top of the natural lighting that comes through, there is a skylight and spotlights in the ceiling.
This garden will offer plenty of privacy for the new owners of Taylor's home. The pool and outdoor seating area is surrounded by trees and isn't overlooked at all, making it a great spot for pool parties and barbecues.
Another perk of the property is the gourmet kitchen, with fitted wooden cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances. Diner-style seating with a larger table at the end of the room gives guests the option to choose between a fine and casual dining experience.
The home was designed with four bedrooms, including this guest room. The space is big enough to hold a double bed, chest of drawers and fitted wardrobe. Although the room has a neutral scheme, Taylor has added pops of color with patterned cushions, stools and a large painting on the wall.
This large bathroom is one of five in the mid-century style home, and offers plenty of storage space with a number of cabinets and drawers. The room is decorated all in white, with colored tiles lining the walls around the bath and shower.
This single bedroom is a great guest room, and has vibrant orange accents to add a pop of color to an otherwise white room. As well as offering a built-in corner desk, this bedroom leads directly out into the garden, where there is some outdoor seating and a swimming pool.
A highlight of the property is this wine cellar, which is climate controlled and stores up to 1,000 bottles – the perfect space for anyone to pick the perfect red or white after a long day.
