Celebrity Vacations 2018: All the best photos from star travel

Nobody embarks on a vacation like celebrities do! From Kim Kardashian to Sofia Vergara, click through our gallery of photos to see how all of your favorite stars and royals took a break and explored around the world in 2018. Here's a hint: they all did it in style!
The royal jetted away to the Jordan desert with an eclectic and surprising mix of friends, including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss and Misha Nonoo - the fashion designer who was reportedly responsible for introducing her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2016.
The group shared photos from their once in a lifetime trip on social media. They traveled into the Wadi Rum desert for an adventurous dune buggy experience. Misha posted a snap of the entire group together on Instagram Stories, showing Beatrice posing in a black-and-white shirt, skirt and white trainers, alongside a number of couples including Ellie and her boyfriend Caspar Joplin, and Karlie with her long-term partner Joshua Kushner.
Photo: Instagram/@mishanonoo
Karlie Koss also couldn't resist posting a photo from their trip. "Goulden Hour," she captioned a photo of herself with Ellie. "My ride or die," she wrote alongside another snap of herself with boyfriend Joshua.
Photo: Instagram/@karliekoss
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick
The 19-year-old model shared a picture from her and her boyfriend's romantic getaway on April 28. Scott sprawled across a hotel bed, flaunting the rose petals he laid out on the comforter for her. Sofia was clearly impressed by the gesture, sharing a close-up of the flower petal arrangement on her Instagram Stories, as well, with the caption "omg".
Photo: Instagram/@sofiarichie
"Friggin ft Lauderdale," Pink wrote along with an adorable vacation photo of her, her husband Carey and kids Willow and Jameson on the beach. The foursome, who were clearly about to embarke in some water activities, put safety first as they each donned a lifevest.
Photo: Instagram/@pink
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Flyin' in style! Kim Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her “party of five” while jetting off for a trip. Her husband Kanye West smiled on at the reality star and their kids: North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three-months-old.
Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
The famous couple jetted to Qatar in the Middle East on Thursday, April 12 with their daughter and son: Benjamin, eight, and Vivian, five. Although they seemed to be vacationing in luxury, the trip was fueled by an important mission. Tom is a global ambassador for Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Of course, while doing some good the foursome were still able to fit in a bit of fun!
Photo: Twitter/@salam_shawa
At one point in their trip, the supermodel and her New England Patriots star husband rode camels on the beach. “What a special day!” she wrote alongside the photo.
Photo: Instagram/@gisele
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
The gorgeous duo and their family took a weekend getaway to a bright and sunny resort place that the Modern Family star coyly refers to as Casa Chipi Chipi.
Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara