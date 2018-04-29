Celebrity Vacations 2018: All the best photos from star travel

READ MORE +

Nobody embarks on a vacation like celebrities do! From Kim Kardashian to Sofia Vergara, click through our gallery of photos to see how all of your favorite stars and royals took a break and explored around the world in 2018. Here's a hint: they all did it in style!

Princess Beatrice

The royal jetted away to the Jordan desert with an eclectic and surprising mix of friends, including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss and Misha Nonoo - the fashion designer who was reportedly responsible for introducing her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in 2016.

The group shared photos from their once in a lifetime trip on social media. They traveled into the Wadi Rum desert for an adventurous dune buggy experience. Misha posted a snap of the entire group together on Instagram Stories, showing Beatrice posing in a black-and-white shirt, skirt and white trainers, alongside a number of couples including Ellie and her boyfriend Caspar Joplin, and Karlie with her long-term partner Joshua Kushner.

Photo: Instagram/@mishanonoo