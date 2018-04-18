READ MORE +

Royal baby fever is reaching a boiling point with the upcoming birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third chid. In anticipation over Cambridge baby no. 3, Kate Middleton’s go-to childrenswear designer Pepa & Company and royal-loved brand Marie-Chantal — designed by Crown Princess Marie-Chantal — have shared with HOLA! USA a selection of pieces perfect for your own little Prince or Princess. “Inspired by her inimitable creative style Princess Marie-Chantal has designed our baby gifting collection to celebrate the heritage and nostalgia of childhood,” a spokeswoman for Marie-Chantal said. “As a mother-of-five children she instinctively knows that babies need to be happy and comfortable in their clothes.”

Meanwhile the Duchess’ beloved Spanish clothing line noted, “All of these items of clothing are suitable for a Royal baby because they are classic designs with traditional detailing such as hand-smocking and Peter Pan collars but come with a modern twist. Each piece designed by Pepa & Co is inspired by clothing worn by children from past generations from England and Spain and are more formal and elegant in design which makes them appropriate for Royal babies. When you look back at photos, each item of clothing will be considered timeless for many years to come.”

