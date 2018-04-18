Royal baby fever is reaching a boiling point with the upcoming birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third chid. In anticipation over Cambridge baby no. 3, Kate Middleton’s go-to childrenswear designer Pepa & Company and royal-loved brand Marie-Chantal — designed by Crown Princess Marie-Chantal — have shared with HOLA! USA a selection of pieces perfect for your own little Prince or Princess. “Inspired by her inimitable creative style Princess Marie-Chantal has designed our baby gifting collection to celebrate the heritage and nostalgia of childhood,” a spokeswoman for Marie-Chantal said. “As a mother-of-five children she instinctively knows that babies need to be happy and comfortable in their clothes.”
Meanwhile the Duchess’ beloved Spanish clothing line noted, “All of these items of clothing are suitable for a Royal baby because they are classic designs with traditional detailing such as hand-smocking and Peter Pan collars but come with a modern twist. Each piece designed by Pepa & Co is inspired by clothing worn by children from past generations from England and Spain and are more formal and elegant in design which makes them appropriate for Royal babies. When you look back at photos, each item of clothing will be considered timeless for many years to come.”
Click through to emulate royal baby looks…
© Getty Images
Alerson Stripe Bubble Romper from Marie-Chantal, $136
The timeless stripe ensemble (pictured above with an embroidered collar onesie and Marie-Chantal hair brush) is ideal for both baby girls and boys during the warm spring and summer months. The cotton romper was designed with an adorable front pocket with button closure to allow for easy on and off.
Photo: Marie-Chantal
Baby Double Breasted Shirt and Blue Bloomers Set from Pepa & Co., $107.56
Since he was young, shorts have been a staple in Prince George’s wardrobe. Kate Middleton’s possible second son and your Princes can copy George’s royal style with this classic shirt and bloomers set. The white double-breasted style lightweight cotton shirt is worn tucked into the light blue bottom and will remain in place thanks to four hidden buttons situated around the waist. Meanwhile the waistband has an inner elastic that allows your active little Princes to run around.
Photo: Pepa & Co.
Velour Gold Angel Wing Onesie from Marie-Chantal, $109
Give your little angel wings! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal’s iconic Angel Wing is now available in a soft velour. Aside from the brand’s signature Angel Wings in gold, the 100 percent cotton onesie features a press stud fastening for easy changing.
Photo: Marie-Chantal
Timeless Hand-Smocked Baby Dress and Bloomers in Light Blue Gingham from Pepa & Co., $112.81
Princess Charlotte is known for her signature smocked dresses, like this light blue and white plaid patterned frock. The delicate cotton piece was designed with ruffle short-sleeves and hand-smocking around the neck and pink embroideries. The sweet dress comes with coordinated bloomers that have an elasticated waistband and leg holes for comfortable fit.
Photo: Pepa & Co.
Pointelle Angel Wing Cashmere Blanket from Marie-Chantal, $400
The oatmeal-colored blanket is perfect for warm snuggles and cuddles with your newborn. The soft cashmere piece has an Angel Wing Pointelle motif throughout the blanket.
Photo: Marie-Chantal
Baby Boot — Off-White from Marie-Chantal, $104
Get your little ones off on the right step with these ultra-soft pram booties. The off-white color shoe that features a leather lining and exterior will perfectly complement your baby’s summer outfits. (Note: The ballerina mice are sold separately)
Photo: Marie-Chantal
Baby Dungarees Blue with Attached Shirt from Pepa & Co, $83.95
Little boys and Princes will look smart in this dungarees style set that features pearlized buttons fastening down the back and white hand-smocking details. A white Peter Pan collar shirt is attached to the light blue shorts and braces to help keep it in place.
Photo: Pepa & Co.
Cotton Knitted Baby Romper Pink from Pepa & Co., $76.08
Little Princess with look pretty in pink wearing this knitted romper that features a textured leaves design down the front with smart stitching around the edges. Wooden buttons for fastening down both sides allow for easy dressing and the cotton knit makes it lightweight and breathable — perfect for the summer months!
Photo: Pepa & Co.
Mini Cashmere Gold Angel Wing Cardigan from Marie-Chantal, $280
Your angels can proudly show off his or her wings with this off-white cardigan. The classic piece is made from the finest and purest cashmere and has a gold intarsia embellished on the back.
Photo: Marie-Chantal
Medium Bow Clip from Pepa & Co., $5.25
The Duke an Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter is almost never seen without a bow. Should Princess Charlotte gain a baby sister, the royal siblings will no doubt coordinate their outfits with bows like this dusty pink one. The hair accessory can easily be added to all types of hair thanks to the crocodile clip.
Photo: Pepa & Co.