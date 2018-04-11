READ MORE +

Ben Affleck has found a brand new pad! The 45-year-old Justice League star recently purchased a $19.2 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, California. The A-list actor’s latest property is located in the same neighborhood as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who lives with their three children, Violet, 12, nine-year-old Seraphina and six-year-old Samuel.

Although Ben was recently spotted house hunting with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus – he and the SNL writer have no plans to move in with each other.

Sources told People magazine that Ben was looking to purchase “a family friendly house.” The multi-million-dollar traditional estate was built in 2017 and boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, media room and a guest property. Click inside to explore Ben’s new abode.

