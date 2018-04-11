Ben Affleck has found a brand new pad! The 45-year-old Justice League star recently purchased a $19.2 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, California. The A-list actor’s latest property is located in the same neighborhood as his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who lives with their three children, Violet, 12, nine-year-old Seraphina and six-year-old Samuel.
Although Ben was recently spotted house hunting with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus – he and the SNL writer have no plans to move in with each other.
Sources told People magazine that Ben was looking to purchase “a family friendly house.” The multi-million-dollar traditional estate was built in 2017 and boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, media room and a guest property. Click inside to explore Ben’s new abode.
Photo: TheMLS.com
Meal time will be special with a spacious gourmet chef’s kitchen and breakfast area.
The residence boasts seven bedrooms which should sleep Ben and each one of his family members comfortably. The master suite contains a separate sitting area, dual bathrooms and two large walk in closets.
The main level of the house includes a huge living room with a fireplace and two large sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor entertainment area. The room is conveniently connected to the kitchen's breakfast area.
In case of a bathroom break, Ben’s pad has three full and six partial bathrooms and a powder room.
It’s only fitting that the movie star has a lower level complete with a screening room. The bottom of the house also includes a gym, family room with a full bar and a temperature controlled wine cellar and maid’s room.
The 13,000 square foot estate has an expansive backyard, complete with a pool, outdoor BBQ, spa and guest house.
