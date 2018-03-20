READ MORE +

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Eva Longoria! The actress, who is set to welcome her first child with husband José 'Pepe' Bastón in the coming months, has put her Hollywood Hills mansion up for sale for $3.795 million.

The listing comes just months after Eva invested in a $13.5 million estate in the star-studded neighborhood of Beverly Hills, with the 11,000-square-foot space set to offer the actress and her growing family more space than their current home.

Eva's Hollywood Hills residence spans 8,500-square-feet and is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious chef's kitchen, dining room and swimming pool complete with an outdoor kitchen that offers views of the canyon and cityscape. The six-bedroom property even has its own cinema room (with Desperate Housewives posters on the walls) — what more could you want?! Click through the gallery to see more…

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia