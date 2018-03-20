It's shaping up to be a busy year for Eva Longoria! The actress, who is set to welcome her first child with husband José 'Pepe' Bastón in the coming months, has put her Hollywood Hills mansion up for sale for $3.795 million.
The listing comes just months after Eva invested in a $13.5 million estate in the star-studded neighborhood of Beverly Hills, with the 11,000-square-foot space set to offer the actress and her growing family more space than their current home.
Eva's Hollywood Hills residence spans 8,500-square-feet and is ideal for entertaining, with a spacious chef's kitchen, dining room and swimming pool complete with an outdoor kitchen that offers views of the canyon and cityscape. The six-bedroom property even has its own cinema room (with Desperate Housewives posters on the walls) — what more could you want?! Click through the gallery to see more…
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
The living room has a neutral color scheme, with white walls, wooden flooring and dual aspect windows that look out over the garden. Eva has furnished the room with white armchairs and sofas, with a glass coffee table topped with decorative ornaments and vases taking pride of place in front of the fireplace.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
The kitchen is one of the standout features of Eva's home, offering a huge amount of space for preparing and serving meals. A huge island sits at the center of the room, lined with five stools, and topped with a fruit bowl and large vase. The actress has selected sleek white cabinets and marble worktops, with five pendant lights adding the perfect finishing touches.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
There are six bedrooms within Eva's home, which each have their own ensuite bathroom and fireplace. Eva has styled this room in a muted white and grey color scheme, and made the most of the spacious layout by adding a separate seating area with a sofa and two armchairs.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
No Hollywood star's home is complete without a walk-in wardrobe! With floor-to-ceiling shelving, rails and plenty of floor space, this is the perfect spot for Eva to store all of her stylish clothes, and get red-carpet ready.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
This spacious bathroom is the ideal spot for Eva or her new owners to relax and unwind. There is a brick bathtub located next to the window, offering views out to the garden, along with a separate free-standing shower cubicle in this master suite.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
We're sure Eva's close friend Victoria Beckham will have been among the celebrity guests who have visited this bar, located within the star's Hollywood Hills home. The curved bar has stools for six people, along with plenty of space for Eva to display and prepare cocktails and other drinks while entertaining.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
Another highlight of the property is this screening room, which has a large sofa and wall-mounted cinema screen. The cozy room is the ideal space to relax and watch a film (or catch up on Desperate Housewives boxsets), with the posters on the wall giving a nod to Eva's former hit TV show.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia
Eva's garden has an outdoor swimming pool along with plenty of sun loungers and chairs, and offers complete peace and privacy for the future owners. They'll also be able to take advantage of the California weather by cooking and dining al fresco with the outdoor kitchen and dining area.
Photo: Courtesy of Trulia