From surprise weddings to over-the-top nuptials, here are the many celebrity couples who have said “I do” in 2018.
Weston Cage Coppola and Hila Aronian
The Coppola family, including director Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Shire, turned out to celebrate as actor Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage Coppola tied the knot with Hila Aronian in a rocker-boho themed wedding on April 29, in Canyon County, California.
Weston's mother Christina Fulton walked him up the aisle and the two also shared a mother-son dance during the reception, where during dinner guests drank wines from the Coppola family winery.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds were joined by their close family to have portraits taken by photographer Heather Kincaid. For the Moroccan themed reception, guests enjoyed cocktails from Absolut Elyx and canapés from Alfredo Catering.
Photos: Heather Kincaid
Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus
Over two years after the couple got engaged, the 27-year-old Australian Victoria's Secret model and her man, whose real name is Greg Andrews, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas on Saturday, April 28.
Rev Run, who officiated the ceremony, attended with his wife Justine. Jasmine Tookes, Nadine Leopold and WAGS stars Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro were bridesmaids with their cast-mate Nicole English serving as Maid of Honor. The stunning bridesmaids wore Zimmerman champagne colored dresses while Shanina had three dress changes starting with a custom Ralph & Russo gown.
Evan Ross, who served as a groomsmen, attended with wife Ashlee Simpson as did Christina Milian, Sanaa Lathan, Heidy De la Rosa, Daniela Lopez Osario and Hannah Ferguson. Guests danced through the night to music by DJ Politik and DJ Kiss, who was joined by husband DJ M.O.S. Don Julio and Mumm Champagne was free-flowing at the outside bash.
The gorgeous setting had a special meaning for the duo, as Greg proposed to Shanina nearby at his cousin Lenny Kravitz's, with a stunning Lorraine Schwartz ring, just after Christmas of 2015. "This [Love] is a sure thing!" she wrote on social media at the time. "I said 'YES!! YES!!' @djruckusofficial #loveofmylife #mrsandrews #heputaringonit #togetherforever."
Photo: Sara Lobla
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard
Emily is going into the weekend a Mrs.! The Gone Girl star tied the knot with her actor/producer boyfriend Sebastian in NYC on February 23. The actress announced the surprising news on her Instastories and later posted a photo (right) of the newlyweds with two ring emojis.
The wedding took place at a courthouse, and the 26-year-old wore a mustard-colored '70s-inspired pantsuit and a black hat with a black veil. Sebastian's good friend The Fat Jew, Josh Ostrovsky, was also in attendance.
Photo: Instagram/@emrata
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
The Trainwreck star and chef secretly tied the knot in a private Malibu ceremony on February 13. News of the couple’s nuptials came days after they made their relationship social media official, sharing a kissing photo from Ellen Degeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party. Amy and Chris exchanged vows in front of a star-studded guest list, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence (pictured), Larry David and David Spade. The actress shared photos from her wedding on February 15, simply writing, "Yup."
Amy and Chris first sparked dating rumors last November. The Hollywood actress was previously linked to Ben Hanisch, whom she spit from last May after dating for over a year.© Instagram
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
Have mercy! John Stamos found his happily ever after in model Caitlin McHugh. The couple secretly tied the knot on February 3 in Studio City, California. Following their church ceremony, a reception was held at the Fuller House star’s home in Beverly Hills.
John proposed to Caitlin at Disneyland after almost two years of dating in October of 2017. The couple announced a few months later in December that they are expecting their first child together. “The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” John told People magazine. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’"
“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” Caitlin added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”
Ellen Page and Emma Portner
Ellen revealed on January 3 that she and Emma tied the knot with a Instagram post featuring a photo of the newlyweds’ wedding bands. “Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” the Juno actress captioned the image. Emma posted the same picture writing, “I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!” Ellen first began sharing photos of herself with Emma last summer. The actress' wife is a dancer and choreographer, who teaches at the Broadway Dance Center and starred in Justin Bieber’s Life is Worth Living video.
© Getty Images
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid
The Olympic swimmer married Kayla on January 9 in a courthouse wedding in Gainesville, Florida. According to court documents, Ryan's father, Steven, was one of the witnesses.
Ryan and Kayla began dating in early 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. “We physically ran into each other. We grabbed each other’s hands and were looking into each other’s eyes. We clicked,” Kayla told the New York Post that August. “I had always heard he was a player and a partier. I always said I would never date an athlete. When I met him, he was the complete opposite of everything I thought he was.” The Olympian popped the question to the former Playboy model in October of 2016. The following June in 2017, the pair welcomed their first child together, a son named Caiden Zane.
© WireImage