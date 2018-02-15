READ MORE +

From surprise weddings to over-the-top nuptials, here are the many celebrity couples who have said “I do” in 2018.

Weston Cage Coppola and Hila Aronian

The Coppola family, including director Francis Ford Coppola and Talia Shire, turned out to celebrate as actor Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage Coppola tied the knot with Hila Aronian in a rocker-boho themed wedding on April 29, in Canyon County, California.

Weston's mother Christina Fulton walked him up the aisle and the two also shared a mother-son dance during the reception, where during dinner guests drank wines from the Coppola family winery.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds were joined by their close family to have portraits taken by photographer Heather Kincaid. For the Moroccan themed reception, guests enjoyed cocktails from Absolut Elyx and canapés from Alfredo Catering.

Photos: Heather Kincaid