Winter Olympics 2018: Must-see photos from the opening ceremony in PyeongChang

It's game time! The 2018 Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off in South Korea on February 9. The opening ceremony saw athletes from across the globe come together in front of the world stage to make their home countries proud. Despite the below freezing temperatures, thousands gathered inside of Pyeongchang Stadium, with coats, blankets and their best winter gear to cheer on their home teams. Click through for the best photos from the opening ceremony.

USA! USA! Erin Hamlin, who is a four-time Olympian and the first female American luger to earn a medal at any Winter Olympics, had the honor of carrying the flag for the United States team. The athletes, dressed in Ralph Lauren, walked out to Psy's Gangnam Style. Team USA was cheered on by Vice President Mike Pence at the ceremony.

