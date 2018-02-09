Winter Olympics 2018: Must-see photos from the opening ceremony in PyeongChang

It's game time! The 2018 Winter Olympic Games officially kicked off in South Korea on February 9. The opening ceremony saw athletes from across the globe come together in front of the world stage to make their home countries proud. Despite the below freezing temperatures, thousands gathered inside of Pyeongchang Stadium, with coats, blankets and their best winter gear to cheer on their home teams. Click through for the best photos from the opening ceremony.
USA! USA! Erin Hamlin, who is a four-time Olympian and the first female American luger to earn a medal at any Winter Olympics, had the honor of carrying the flag for the United States team. The athletes, dressed in Ralph Lauren, walked out to Psy's Gangnam Style. Team USA was cheered on by Vice President Mike Pence at the ceremony.
© Getty Images
He's back! All eyes were on Tonga's flagbearer Pita Taufatofua again, as he led his delegation for the second Olympic games in a row. Pita was all smiles despite being shirtless in the freezing temperatures.
"I won't freeze. I am from Tonga. We sailed across the Pacific. This is nothing," he was quoted saying by the Olympic news service. "It's a little bit warmer being in Rio than in here ... but anytime you get to represent your country is a good time."
© Getty Images
Prince Albert II got on his feet to greet the athletes of Monaco. The former Olympic athlete is not only a spectator, but also a member of the International Olympic Committee.
© Getty Images
It was a poignant moments as Korean athletes from North and South Korea showed a rare united front walking together into the opening ceremony’s stadium. According to CNN, Korea's unification flag depicts North and South Korea's silhouette in blue, in addition to outlying islands.
© Getty Images
Here comes Spain! Snowboarder, Lucas Eguibar, had the pride of his country in his hands as he walked with the rest of the members representing Spain around PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.
© Getty Images
Princess Anne bundled up and hit the stands to cheer for Great Britain. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's daughter is a former Olympic equestrian.
© Getty Images
Eyes weren't just on the athletes, but on the talent, as dancers performed a magical set during the ceremony. The theme of the opening ceremony was Peace in Motion, as the performers encouraged peace around the world.
"The opening ceremony will weave together the narratives of five lovable protagonists from Gangwon province through cultural performances," Yang Jung-woong, executive producer of the opening ceremony, said.
© Getty Images
Smile big! Performers posed for photos backstage ahead of making their way inside of Pyeongchang for their big debut.
© Getty Images
Before taking on the slopes, alpine skier Charles Flaherty had the honor of carrying the flag for Puerto Rico in front of the world. The 17-year-old is making history as the first athlete to compete for the island in the Olympics since 1998.
© Getty Images
The opening ceremony told the fairytale-like adventures of five imaginary children from Gangwon province. According to ABC News, the children traveled through time learning about South Korea’s history and culture. In a mythic world, the kids saw a place where people live in harmony and in the future saw how everything and everyone is connected. Upon their return to the present, the children realized the importance of working together for peace.
Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg waved to the athletes of Luxembourg during the opening ceremony. The royal was seated in the same box as Monaco’s Prince Albert.
© Getty Images
Ha Hyun-woo, of Korean rock band, Guckkasten, Jeon In-Kwon, who is a lead singer of Korean band, Deulgukhwa, Lee Eun mi a solo artist and Ahn Ji-young — one half of the K-pop duo Bolbbalgan4 — took to the stage to perform John Lennon’s Imagine surrounded by candlelight.
Vice President of the United States Mike Pence sat in the same box as North Korea's Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong during the winter games’ opening ceremony on February 9. Kim is the first immediate member of the North's ruling family to visit South Korea since the Korean War (1950-1953).
© Getty Images
Unified Korea torchbearers, North Korean Jong Su Hyon and South Korean Park Jong-ah made their way to the top of the stadium with the Olympic Flame before the lighting of the cauldron.
© Getty Images
Let the games begin! Fireworks exploded as the Olympic Flame burned for the first time during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Marking the official start of the international sporting event.
© Getty Images