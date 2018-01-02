Love is in the air for these celebrity couples. From romantic proposals to mega rings, check out all the newly engaged stars so far in 2018.
Darren Criss and Mia Swier
He put a ring on it! The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star took to social media to announce his engagement to the FOX Writer/ Producer on Friday, January 19. “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” the 30-year-old wrote along with a photo of him and his 32-year-old love.
The actor, who is of Spanish descent, continued: “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."
Photo: Instagram/@darrencriss
David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti
The Spanish singer announced his engagement to the Venezuelan actress on January 15. In a sweet photo of his fianceé cozying up next to him, while showing off her ring, David wrote in Spanish: "I am happy to share with you that a very special day arrived ... I asked her the question and ... she answered yes! ❤️." The couple reportedly began dating in the spring of 2016. David is already a father to daughter Ella, from his previous relationship with jewelry designer Elena Tablada.
Photo: Instagram/
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth is taking a ring into the New Year. The 45-year-old confirmed the news that she and TV writer Brad are engaged in the latest issue of Goop magazine.
“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," she said in the magazine’s cover story. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”
Gwyneth and Brad, who dated for three years prior to their engagement, met on the set of Glee in 2014. Toward the end of last year, the pair sparked engagement rumors. The actress/lifestyle guru was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003-2016. The pair share two children, Apple, 13, and 11-year-old Moses.
Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow/Goop
Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill
Congrats are in order for Caitriona, who is engaged to Tony McGill. The Outlander actress confirmed the news to People magazine saying, “It happened over the break. I’m very happy.”
The 38-year-old actress and Tony, who have been dating for two years, have remained private about their relationship. Although they have kept their relationship out of the public eye, they were seen together at the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards and during Jodie Foster’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016.
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
Paris started the new year as an engaged woman! The heiress announced on January 2 that she is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka. The actor popped the question with a 20-carat pear-shaped ring during the couple's ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. Attached to a photo of Chris down on his knee, Paris wrote: "I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.😍."
She added on Twitter, "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"
Paris and Chris first met an an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t reconnect until two years ago during Art Basel in Miami. "He was showing his artwork there. And my brother said, ‘Oh, Chris Zylka’s here. He’s texting me.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Invite him right now,'" she told Ocean Drive magazine in November of 2016. "So he invited him over. We hung out and then just kept talking and talking, and then had a date in L.A., and ever since that night, we never left each other’s side."
Photo: Instagram/ParisHilton
Alexa Ray Joel and Ryan Gleason
Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter is engaged to her longtime boyfriend. The singer announced her engagement on January 1 writing, "~He said to me: “Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.” It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!~ 🕊🖤🕊."
In another post she added, "So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak... I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!! 🕊💎🕊."
Proud mom Christie shared a photo of the moment her future son-in-law popped the question. The supermodel also revealed, "Under the largest moon on the year , my little Moonbeam got engaged, and I am over the moon with joy for these two! ( my I phone is not working so I have not been able to post .. I am trying to write my comment now .. each word is a struggle to post) Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be ! What s beautiful way for our family to start the New Year.... Celebrating their L❤️VE !!!."
The newly engaged couple has been dating for five years. Alexa is the only child of Joel and Brinkley, who divorced in 1994.
Photos: Instagram/christiebrinkley