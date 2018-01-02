READ MORE +

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

Paris started the new year as an engaged woman! The heiress announced on January 2 that she is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka. The actor popped the question with a 20-carat pear-shaped ring during the couple's ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. Attached to a photo of Chris down on his knee, Paris wrote: "I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.😍."

She added on Twitter, "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

Paris and Chris first met an an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn’t reconnect until two years ago during Art Basel in Miami. "He was showing his artwork there. And my brother said, ‘Oh, Chris Zylka’s here. He’s texting me.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Invite him right now,'" she told Ocean Drive magazine in November of 2016. "So he invited him over. We hung out and then just kept talking and talking, and then had a date in L.A., and ever since that night, we never left each other’s side."

Photo: Instagram/ParisHilton