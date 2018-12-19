Rosario Dawson and her teen daughter might not agree on her posting birthday suit selfies to Instagram, but the duo does share a passion for travel and cooking. “I'm just grateful and lucky that she's a travel person,” Rosario told HOLA! USA while chatting about her Quaker partnership. “Perspective, I think, is one of the most critical things ever.” Lola, who was 12 when the Daredevil actress adopted her, has also inherited some family traditions that starts with breakfast.

RELATED: Eva Longoria is the definition of a foodie

“My aunt Mary Beth is Irish, and she taught me how to make steel cut oats,” the 39-year-old shared. “We used to do that every morning. And you wake up with something warm in your belly. You bring up oatmeal and you get that like family squishy feeling.” While she always has these fond memories, her daughter is testing out new ways to eat oats. “She knows I like to eat it, but she prefers granola or cookies,” Rosario continued. “If I put it in a shake or something like that – that’s more for her.”

Whichever way you prefer to get your fill of oats, there are benefits that the Rent alum recently learned. “I don’t even know that my mom or grandmother or great grandmother necessarily knew all the factoids,” she explained. “It’s great for energy, digestion, your heart, and it’s really accessible.”

Scroll down for Rosario’s Mexican Chocolate Shake recipe

Ingredients

1 cup almond milk unsweetened

1/2 tsp cinnamon

pinch of cayenne pepper

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp cocoa nibs

2 TBSP roasted almonds

1/2 tsp arrowroot powder

1 scoop protein powder

1/2 frozen banana

1/2 cup oats