Eva Longoria knows her food! Santiago’s mommy recently added another delicious destination to her list – Dubai. The 43-year-old ate her way around the rich city. Stopping by some new and favorite spots. Eva’s trip comes on the heels of the launch of her Sweet Offerings Tres Leches cake, in partnership with FoodStory Brands.

The sweet treat – is one of her favorites, and sure to bring families together this holiday season. “I have such fond memories of making Tres Leches with my family before gatherings,” she shared. Watch the video above and be prepared for some #FoodEnvy.