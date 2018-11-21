There's no eye candy like celebrity wedding pictures, and Gwyneth Paltrow treated fans to quite the spread from her dreamy September affair. The 46-year-old lifestyle guru published a photo album of her wedding to Brad Falchuk on the Goop website, flaunting a stunning gown and grinning snapshots nearly a month after the ceremony. Even now, it seems the blonde beauty isn't done sharing, as she graces the print version of Goop's 2019 Winter edition with a never-before-seen cover photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the first images from her and Brad Falchuk's wedding Photo: John Dolan

Gwyneth peeks out of a glowing window in the picture, which is overlaid with the text "Feel it all". With her back facing the camera, the shot puts her long veil and the behind of her gossamer gown on full display. It unveils more of the lovely lace detailing stitched into the star's couture Valentino dress and the open back design, a view that had not been shared prior.

Photographer and friend of the couple, Lynsey Addario, captured the gorgeous photographs which are set to be featured inside the publication. Filling the issue's pages will be: tips from Gwyneth and Brad's wedding planner - on how to have a stress-free special day - and more behind-the-scenes looks at their loved-up event.

“Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives, #thefaltrows,” the mom-of-two initially wrote on Instagram when she released her wedding photos. The actress, who's gown was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, was all smiles on her big day.

Meanwhile, Lynsey provided further perspective, writing on her own page: "As a photographer, I walk through vastly different worlds. It was so inspiring to take a pause from two devastating stories in Yemen and Nigeria to photograph True Love! Sometimes the only gift i can give a friend is my eye. @gwynethpaltrow and @bradfalchuk walk down the aisle after getting married! So happy for you both!"