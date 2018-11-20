Cardi B is celebrating the happiest moment of her life! The Bodak Yellow rapper shared that she recently purchased a house for her mother in New York. The 26-year-old Bronx native shared that she could only afford to purchase a home that cost $600,000 – but after some hard work and hit singles – was finally able to purchase the house of her mother’s dreams.

“Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house," she wrote on Instagram. "Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range. I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!.” Watch above for a look inside of the gorgeous New York residence.