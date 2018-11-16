Congratulations to the newly wedded couple! Marta Ortega and Carlos Torretta kicked off the weekend in the most romantic way. The new Mr. and Mrs., who got engaged in March, tied the knot on Friday, November 16. Upon their request, the glamorous ceremony was kept entirely intimate and only close friends and family were present. The nuptials took place at the same spot where they got engaged earlier this year – her father and Zara founder, Amancio Ortega’s residence in La Coruña with a lavish wedding set to follow on Saturday.

VIEW GALLERY The newlyweds shared their first photo as husband and wife shortly after saying "I do." Photo: Peter Lindbergh

It should come as no surprise that the daughter of the founder of everyone’s favorite fast-fashion brand, would marry in the most incredible, non-conventional gown. It’s romantic, feminine and modern all at once. The 34-year-old bride looked stunning in a gorgeous custom-made dress by Valentino Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. The overall look is resemblant of the ‘70s as the vintage-inspired number exudes timeless elegance with a pleated front, sheer long sleeves that gather at the wrist and a high neck. As for the color, the bride opted for a light shade closer to pink than traditional white. Pierpaolo explained his thoughts behind his breathtaking design.

VIEW GALLERY Marta wore a beautiful pink, custom-made Valentino gown Photo: Peter Lindbergh

He said, “Through this design, I wanted to transmit a sense of unusual romanticism, filled with lightness, freshness and the intention to illustrate its strong personality.” He continued, “A sophisticated light pink, almost white was the color chosen for the dress. I wanted it to be light like the bride’s aura – not just a dress, but something that would signify the magic of the moment, just like the veil and the flowers on the bride’s ’do.” The Zara heiress teamed a full-length veil and floral crown with the Valentino masterpiece, which mimics a top-and-skirt ensemble as it gracefully ties at the waist.

Carlos, the son of fashion designer, Robert Torretta, was handsomely dressed in a midnight blue custom-made suit by Sabile Row, a white shirt and printed tie. Shortly after the newlyweds said, “I do,” the couple shared their first photo as husband and wife captured by famed photographer Peter Lindbergh. The bride and groom, who kicked off the wedding celebrations with a cocktail party at the Royal Yacht club, are expecting around 400 guests to Saturday’s lavish party at the Casas Novas equestrian center. The Spanish newspapers are already referring to it as the wedding of the year.