Lovebirds, Zoe Kravitz, and Karl Glusman are getting candid on social media! The couple, who have been engaged since February, is just now showing social media love for the happy news. The actress posted a picture on Instagram from the Paris premiere of The Crimes of Grindewald where the two are lovingly staring into each other's eyes. It’s an adorably-glam moment in which Zoe, who looks gorge in a sequined Saint Laurent dress, rests her hand on her tux-garbed fiancé’s stomach. It’s also the perfect position to get a look at her ring, and boy, have got to see it!

The (huge) stunner is a gorgeous piece of jewelry we’re hoping to see more of, but for now, we know it sparkles like no other. The Big Little Lies star captioned the photo with heart and ring emojis, and Karl went on to regram her post with the caption, “You make me feel like a junkie.” It was in her Rolling Stone cover story that Zoe casually shared the news that she was engaged to the actor. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she said. “I haven’t told anyone yet– I mean I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.” And she really did!

According to the interview, their love story began when the two met at a bar two years ago with mutual friends. Karl had had a crush on her from afar and was too nervous to talk to her, but by the end of the night, as he was leaving, she hung outside pretending to be on her phone and invited him to an afterparty with friends. Fast-forward to about a year and a half, and Karl proposed to Zoe last February at home. “He nailed it,” she said, referring to the diamond(s) on her left ring finger. It’d been the exact ring she’d been dreaming about.

The Nocturnal Animals actor had initially planned to propose in Paris, but when his plan took a different turn thanks to work, he instead dropped to one knee while at home. “I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was home. In sweatpants,” she said. The 30-year-old actress has kept her personal life mostly private, but we’re hoping to see more of the lovely couple!