Wedding bells are ringing for Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp! The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, November 8, to share the news in a cheeky post. “ENGAGED,” the caption next to a sketch of what appears to be the couple holding hands reads. The When Harry Met Sally actress confirmed the news a day after she was spotted in New York City, sporting a diamond ring. The happy news comes after years of an on-again, off-again romance with the pair.

Meg Ryan confirmed her engagement to John Mellencamp via Instagram Photo: Instagram/@megryan

Meg, 56, and John, 67, first began their relationship in 2011, before breaking up in 2014. The same year, the pair rekindled their love, and broke up again in 2015. The duo have been back together since 2017 – sparking engagement rumors around the same time. Prior to confirming their relationship that year, the Jack and Diane singer opened up about Meg’s feelings towards him during an interview with Howard Stern.

After saying that the actress “hates him to death,” he added: “Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.” Meg sang her love’s praises during an interview with Porter magazine in 2015.

“He’s world class. There’s not one speck of music that’s not his,” she said. “He’s got some kind of magic touch.” This trip down the aisle will be Meg’s second. The You’ve Got Mail actress was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991-2001 whom shares 26-year-old son Jack.

Meg and John have dated on and off since 2011 Photo: GC Images

Meg is also mother to her adopted her daughter Daisy. John has been married three times and is father to five children, including the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. Before getting back with Meg, John dated supermodel Christie Brinkley.