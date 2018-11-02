The photos are in! Gwyneth Paltrow shared the first images from her wedding to Brad Falchuk. “Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives, #thefaltrows,” the 46-year-old wrote next to a photo of her and her husband full of smiles as they walked down the aisle. The actress, who wore a stunning white lace gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino shared a host of photos from her and Brad’s ceremony on her lifestyle site Goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the first images from her and Brad Falchuk's wedding Photo: John Dolan

“September 29 was a bright fall day in New York—sunny and cool with a crispness in the air. In other words, the gods complied on GP’s wedding day. Seventy guests descended on Amagansett to bear witness and raise a glass to GP and her groom, Brad Falchuk,” Goop said. “The revelry started the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights. And for the big day: perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began—with beauty, love, and very happy people.”

The photo series included picture of Gwyneth and her gal pal Cameron Diaz getting their makeup done. Fans were also treated to pictures of the bride, who changed into a dress by Stella McCartney for the reception, guests hitting the dance floor, the newlywed’s first dance and a host of other sweet moments.

The actress and the televison producer got married on September 29 during an intimate ceremony Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

The intimate ceremony, held in the backyard of Gwyneth’s Hampton’s home, was attended by a list of A-list celebrities including, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Rob Lowe and Robert Downey Jr. The day was also made special, with Gwyneth and Brad’s children, from their previous relationships, playing major roles in the wedding.

The Iron Man star's 14-year-old daughter Apple, with ex-husband Chris Martin, and Brad’s daughter Isabella served as bridesmaids. Gwyneth and Brad shared the news of their engagement in January, after dating for three years.