As details began to emerge over the weekend about Gwyneth Paltrow’s dreamy Hamptons wedding with Brad Falchuk, fans were waiting patiently to see if the actress would reveal anything about the couple’s special day. They were rewarded in the late hours of Sunday evening when the newlywed star posted a picture of her and Brad’s matching wedding rings. Gwyneth rests her hand on her new husband’s in the photo, which bears no caption – the elegant and simple gold bands speak for themselves.

The sweet picture is the first shared by the bride since saying “I do” during an intimate ceremony attended by a small group of the couple’s closest friends and family, including Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Robert Downey, Jr – whom the bride starred with in the Iron Man movies, director Stephen Spielberg and Jerry Seinfeld – who hosted a rehearsal dinner for the couple on Friday evening.

Newlywed Gwyneth posted this photo to her Instagram after her Hamptons wedding with Brad Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Rob Lowe shared a picture which appeared to be from the wedding of himself with Robert Downey Jr. It was tagged East Hampton, New York and the caption read: “Nothing beats a great night with an old friend. RDJ, I luv ya!”

Gwyneth – who turned 46 on Thursday – and Brad, 47 first met on the set of Glee - which he co-created and on which she had a recurring guest role.

They confirmed their engagement to Good Morning America at the start of the year, writing in a joint statement: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."