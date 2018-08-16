Justin Bieber has a new lady in his life. The 24-year-old revealed that he is a big brother again with a sweet post on Instagram on Thursday, August 16. “Meet the newest Bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER,” the picture featuring the adorable little lady was captioned. Justin’s father Jeremy, who welcomed the sweet little lady with his wife Chelsey, took to his social media to share the news. “We welcomed a healthy baby ‘Bay Bieber’ born at 830am,” Jeremy captioned the picture of him, Chelsey and Bay, posted on Instagram, shortly after her birth.

Justin's father Jeremy and his wife welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bay Photo: Instagram/@jeremybieber

The proud papa also took to his Twitter to share the news with his followers. “Just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber #babygirl #biebergirl.” The new mommy also shared a picture of her daughter next to the simple caption, “Bay [pink heart emoji].” Jeremy, 43, and Chelsey, 30, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Jamaica in February. Bay is the fourth child for Jeremy, who is also father to Jaxon, eight, Jazmyn, ten, and the 24-year-old Baby singer.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram to share a picture of his new sister Photo Instagram/@justinbieber

The little lady is the second child for Chelsey, who is mom to an 11-year-old daughter Allie. Jeremey shared a picture of Chelsey's bump during their honeymoon. “My beautiful wife and…,” Jeremy’s post of his new wife showing off her bump in a bikini read. Justin has no problem taking to his social media to shower his siblings with love.

Justin is also big brother to Jaxon and Jazmyn Photo: Instagram/@justinbieber

In May, the No Brainer singer shared a picture of a sweet moment between him and little Jaxon.“I absolutely adore every little thing about you my precious baby bro,” he wrote next to the picture of him snuggling up with his brother. News of little Bay’s arrival comes just a month after the Baby singer confirmed his engagement to supermodel, Hailey Baldwin.