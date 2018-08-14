It’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner’s closet is extravagant. What may come as a surprise is that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a space in her house just for her bags. The 21-year-old took to her YouTube channel to give fans a look inside of the lavish space where she keeps all of her Chanel, Birkin and Louis Vuitton's. In the almost three-minute clip, Kylie shared which bag she would grab in a fire, the bag she plans on giving to Stormi and more secrets from her closet. Read ahead to find out more about Kylie Jenner’s bags.

Kylie Jenner gave fans a look inside of her spectacular purse closet Photo: Kylie Jenner YouTube

Her favorite section is the “Hermes row”

Kylie’s closet features a bunch of classic and (unattainable) Birkin bags. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has a special section for the range of bags. “I have been collecting these for a minute,” she told the camera she showed off the collection which includes matte black, Dalmatian print and various colors.

Kourtney’s surprise

Kris Jenner’s baby received a special gift from her oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie proudly showed off the hot pink miniature Birkin bag, that she was gifted last Christmas. Kylie’s surprise from Kourt holds an extra special place, as she revealed it will be the bag she gifts her daughter Stormi, when she says “Mommy, I want to carry a purse.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her custom Kris Jenner bag Photo: Kylie Jenner YouTube

She has a Kris Jenner bag

Kylie (who has been named Kris Jenner’s favorite child) has taken her “obsession” with her mother to the next level. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a custom Louis Vuitton bag that is decorated with the mom-ager’s face and the quote “Girls just want to have funds.”

Her first bag

Kylie shared two purses that carry semimetal value. The makeup mogul gave fans a look at the first two bags she was gifted by her mother. Her love for bags stared at a young age when her mother gifted her and older sister Kendall mini Louis Vuitton and Prada bags that were featured in all of her and her supermodel sister’s baby photos.

