Expectant mom Jacky Bracamontes and her husband Martín Fuentes, who have three daughters at home, have decided to reveal some highly-anticipated news: the sex of babies! A few weeks ago, the TV host revealed that she and Martín were expecting twins, and now she has added to the excitement by confirming they are both girls. The actress posted a loved-up photo of her self with Martin, both sporting huge grins and golden crowns. "We already know the sex of our babies and what do you think they are? They are two girls!!!"

Jacky and Martin revealed that they are expecting twin girls Photo: Instagram/@jackybrv

"We now have a complete women's basketball team with the Bracamontes Fuentes girls!," she captioned the photo, which has received thousands of congratulatory reactions from fans. Jacky couldn't help but express her joy and gratefulness for the new additions. "Diosito knows why he does things and we feel very fortunate and blessed! Welcome beautiful princesses! Dad @mft07, his sisters and I are waiting for you with a lot of love ... ", she added. She also answered the question as to whether the family will be expanding, after the twins arrive, writing, "Just to be clear, the factory is now closed!"

Martín and Jacky are parents to three girls Photo: Instagram/@jackybrv

This pregnancy marks the fourth time that Jacky is expecting. She announced the news in July on Telemundo's Un Nuevo Día. "Yes, I'm pregnant! I am 14 weeks along, and very excited to be able to share it with all of you ... We are very excited at home," she said at the time.

Pregnancy speculation had emerged months ago, and it was Jacky herself who confirmed that she was hoping to expand the family. And, she assured she had no preferences as to a son or daughter. "If a girl comes, we love our girls, and everything in my house is pink. If a boy comes, that's fantastic. And if I'm unable to get pregnant, that's was God's plan," she told Despierta America.