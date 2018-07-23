There’s nothing better than a Smith family vacation! Will Smith, his wife Jada and children, Trey, Jaden and Willow spent some quality family time in Italy. Like any other dad, the Fresh Prince used the vacation to check off items from his bucket list and embarrass his entire family.

When it came to sharing moments, the Live it Up rapper kept the camera on his family on land and in the sea. Will also playfully caught his wife in a not-so-flattering moment, that caused her to get her revenge with a stunning photo. Watch the video above for more from the Smith family vacation.