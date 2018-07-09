Princess Beatrice’s former love is a married man. Dave Clark tied the knot with Lynn Anderson during a romantic ceremony in Italy. Over the weekend the Uber executive and the advertising exec were joined by family and friends, including Ashton Kutcher, Sara Sampaio and music manager Scooter Braun. Scooter, 37, attended the wedding with his pregnant wife Yael and shared pictures from the big day. “Congrats to David and Lynn Clark on a beautiful wedding filled with laughter and love and more laughter and some dancing and some donuts,” he captioned the picture of the newlyweds sharing their first dance. “Shotgun Anderson will always be my hero. Love to you guys and your new family! Cheers.”

In another photo, Scooter posed with a friend while Ashton Kutcher stood in the background. Victoria’s Secret model Sara took to her Instagram to share more moments with fans. The couple, who have private Instagram accounts, posed with the model and her boyfriend Oliver Ripley. “Congratulations to the most incredible couple I’ve ever met. You make all of us want to get new boyfriends,” she wrote next to the group shot. “Thank you for including me in your special day. I wish you a lifetime of happiness and love.”

Sara also shared a picture of the couple’s first kiss and a sign from their beach-themed reception. Dave and Lynn began dating in 2016 and became engaged in May 2017 during a trip to Lake Como. Dave, and Beatrice, 29, ended their relationship after ten years in 2016. The pair, who were introduced by Prince William, reportedly ended their relationship on good terms.