Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart, Kevin Trapp engaged

Izabel Goulart is trading the runway for the aisle! The Victoria’s Secret model is engaged to professional soccer player Kevin Trapp. The Brazilian beauty announced the exciting news on Thursday, July 5. Sharing a close-up video of her dazzling engagement ring, she wrote: “Soon to be Mrs Trapp," adding, "When you meet the one who changes your life in every sense then you are sure that he is the right one! @kevintrapp.”

VIEW GALLERY The model and soccer player are engaged Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The engaged pair sweetly embraced each other with a kiss near a beach in the romantic clip. Kevin, whose team was recently eliminated from the World Cup, shared the same video on his account, writing, “I have no words to describe such a magical moment [engagement ring and heart emoji] Te Amo @izabelgoulart My future wife to be!”

Izabel looked stunning for the proposal wearing her long brunette locks down in waves, while wearing a sleeveless summery ensemble. Meanwhile Kevin sported a crisp white button down shirt. Prior to the engagement, the bride-to-be had been sharing photos from her holiday in Capri, Italy.

The model, 33, and the German-born soccer star, 27, reportedly began dating in 2015, after meeting in Paris. Earlier this year, Izabel candidly opened up about their relationship in the bedroom. “Kevin and I make love a lot - four or five times a week,” she shared (via The Sun). “But if he has played in an important game and his team loses, I can make myself beautiful, have my nails done and wear my best lingerie, and there still won’t be any sex.”