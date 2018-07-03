Madonna has been ordered to stop messing with her neighbors. The Material Girl singer has been in a legal battle with board members responsible for her $7.3 million Upper West Side co-op since 2016 and now a judge is saying enough. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits said that the 59-year-old is “merely harassing,” fellow residents after constantly requesting board records, including voting records and meeting minutes. The singer claims that she is trying to “investigate how her lease was changed.” Watch the above video for more details.