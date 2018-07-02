Elon Musk’s younger brother Kimbal tied the knot during a special wedding ceremony in Spain. On Saturday, June 30, the 45-year-old and environmental activist Christiana Wyly said "I do" in a ceremony in the village of Sant Martí d’Empúries. The couple kept their boho sense of style – with the wedding being held outdoors and guests opting for more casual looks. Christiana looked stunning in a cream gown and flat sandals. The bride’s dress featured an embroidered bodice and a tulle skirt. She completed her look with an elegant flower crown on top of her long wavy blonde tresses.

VIEW GALLERY Kimbal Musk and Christiana Wyly held a lavish wedding ceremony in Spain Photo: Clipper Press

Kimbal remained true to form in his signature cowboy hat, which he paired with a matching cream suit. The wedding party included a host of flower girls – and a little pup – as well as two bridesmaids, who wore cream dresses, and the groomsmen who stood with the groom. The ceremony included around 300 guests, including Kimbal's brother Elon Musk, Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault. Other notable guests who were rumored to attend the big day were Barack and Michelle Obama and Will Smith. The South African-born restaurateur and Christiana eloped during an intimate desert ceremony in August 2017.

VIEW GALLERY Christiana kept her look boho-chic for the occasion Photo: Clipper Press

The pair had an official wedding that was attended by their family and children on April 7 in Dallas, Texas. Christiana, who is the daughter of billionaire Sam Wyly, confirmed the news on Instagram. “To clear up lots of questions I have been getting about some photos floating around....yes! Kimbal and I had a very small family wedding April 07 in Dallas surrounded by our siblings and children and close family,” she captioned a photo from the ceremony.

VIEW GALLERY Salma Hayek attended the ceremony with her husband Photo: Clipper Press

She added, “While we eloped just the two of us for a spiritual wedding in the desert just the two of us last August, it was important for us to share our vows with our children and families and have a legal wedding in my family church where my father could walk me down the aisle and give me away to my husband.” Kimbal was previously married to Jen Lewin, whom he shares three children with. Christiana was also married to British musician Skin, also known as Deborah Anne Dyer from 2013 until 2015.