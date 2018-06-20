Baby boy Bastón entered the world in style! Eva Longoria and José Bastón’s little boy made his grand arrival at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 19. Eva’s birthing experience was top notch. The new mommy welcomed her son in one of the hospital’s luxury delivery rooms. The space comes with various amenities to ensure that mother, baby and all of the family are comfortable during the experience. Watch the video above to see where Eva, Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek have welcomed the next generation of stars.